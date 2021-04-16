Pastor Obofour and Agradaa

Adjei Boakye writes;

Dear Ghana Police Service,



Investigate Pastor Obofour and Agradaa over some Comments made on Social Media.



Won't waste much time on this. The time has come to test the law.



There is a video circulating on social media, ie Facebook and others which one Fetish priest (Okomfo Agradaa) allegedly accusing one Pipo called Pastor Obofour of killing innocent children for money rituals.

With all due respect, kindly invite these adults for interrogation. Take this allegation seriously and act on it as Stated clearly in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.



Please, don't forget to do a psychological evaluation of these two good for nothing pipos.



Let the law take it cause.