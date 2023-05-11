Invisible Duffour’s campaign team wants to be visible with an interlocutory injunction

The writer of the article

Considering how crucial the 2024 General elections are to the NDC and Ghana as a whole, it is no secret that the body of the NDC party prefers the former President, John Dramani Mahama (JDM) to lead the party again.

Before nominations for the presidential and parliamentary primaries were opened on 22, February 2023, several bigwigs and grassroots of the NDC party were calling for JDM to go unopposed as the flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



By the close of the presidential nominations, Kojo Bonsu, Kwabena Duffour, and



JDM successfully filed. It is common knowledge that Kojo Bonsu and Kwabena Duffour's campaigns have been highly invisible as compared to JDM whose regional campaigns have attracted massive numbers of delegates.



It is highly expected that the delegates will give JDM a resounding victory of over 95% come 13, May 2023. Thus, Kwabena Duffour has no chance at all to become the flagbearer of the NDC.



It is thus intriguing that Kwabena Duffour filed an interlocutory injunction against the upcoming NDC primaries just 4 days before the D-day. The rumours of Kwabena Duffour going into the presidential primaries to distract the unity of the NDC, being used as a mole by the NPP, and generally reducing the bright



chances of the NDC to recapture power in 2024 have been confirmed by this singular action of Kwabena Duffour.

Most of the leading campaign team members of Kwabena Duffour such as Rojo Mettle



Nunoo, Koku Anyidoho, Allotey Jacobs, Yaw Gyan, Kofi Kukubor, Fritz Baffour, etc. are disgruntled individuals in the party. Thus, this interlocutory injunction application is a symptom of pettiness, pain, and distraction to disorganize the party come 2024 general elections.



Coincidentally, Kwabena Duffour Jr. is also running for the Sekyere Afram Plain parliamentary seat and while his father has run to court to halt the planned presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



A report has just been out stating that Duffour Jr has been asked to contest his uncle in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency because his uncle advised Duffour to support JDM.



The black-headed 80-year-old Duffour should have known better considering his age and tall standing in the NDC party as a former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana. What Kwabena Duffour has done is purely sabotaging the successful match toward victory for JDM and the NDC in 2024.



This is an excellent opportunity for the NDC to rather rejoice, strongly unite, and work very hard to make the most feared presidential candidate, JDM the flagbearer again for 2024. The delegates should deliver a history-making 99.9% victory for former president, John Dramani Mahama amid this unpopular interlocutory injunction application by Kwabena Duffour.