Is Akufo-Addo also going to abandon Bawumia?

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia

Folks, my vulture feather is giving me some terrible signals, and it looks like it’s going to be pretty ugly soon. I ran out of cash sometimes, but never ran out of information. I. Will. Preach! Write! Act! And I know some will hate me for telling the truth, but what they have forgotten is that I’m a friend of a dead goat.

Somewhere in August last year, close to the presidential primary election of the NPP, President Akufo-Addo, during an address to some party members told them that it would be in the interest of his party members to protect the records and achievements of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.



“What do we gain by attacking the record of our own government? When you do that, and you become the flag-bearer, what are you going to tell the people of Ghana? That there was Akufo-Addo who misled and mismanaged affairs and that you will be different. . . and you think the people of Ghana will be that gullible? Let’s be serious,” President Akufo-Addo was reported to have said.



As if Nana Akufo-Addo saw this coming before making that statement, Vice President and flag-bearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has confirmed the fear of Nana Akufo-Addo that he was going to be betrayed.



Delivering an address at the University of Professional Studies in Accra on February 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia distanced himself from the abysmal management of the economy and said that he is only a driver's mate and cannot be blamed for the mess his government has created and that he will scrap obnoxious taxes such as betting tax, e-levy, emission tax and VAT on electricity if elected as president of the Republic.

It is believed by some people that our president does not easily forget and forgive as most human beings do. And as I look through my vulture feather, I see anger and disappointment igniting on the same narrow fuse. Dangerous. Way too dangerous. I can’t get my mind to accept the signal I’m receiving.



Folks, something seems to have provoked Nana to little less than madness, and I believe he is terribly disappointed. Everyone must navigate through life with the cards they are dealt, and for Nana this includes having to deal with betrayal.



And I can see the eyes of the Akyemkwaa who drinks from the Birim River stung with tears. Large hot angry tears. Tears of pain. And of disappointment.



Tongues are wagging and people are asking questions oo. The question I also want to ask is that taflatse, is it true that the old man is angry and wants to abandon his mate for not standing by him when it mattered most?