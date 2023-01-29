Is Dr Kwabena Duffour of NDC desirous of contesting for the NDC flagbearer’s position?

Kwabena Duffour

Curiosity killed the cat, yet, I am curious to inquire about whether or not Dr. Kwabena Duffour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be earnestly contesting for the NDC flagbearer’s spot.

From empirical observations, former President John Dramani Mahama is already conducting himself both within and outside Ghana as the already elected flagbearer and presidential candidate of NDC going into the 2024 general election.



If his conduct is seen to be unofficially approved by the newly-elected NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the other NDC Executives is anything to go by, then Dr. Kwabena Duffour, or in that capacity, anyone from NDC yearning to contest for their flagbearer’s spot is automatically handicapped.



There seems to be no fair playing field for anyone within the NDC planning to contest to become the party’s flagbearer since John Dramani Mahama has gained a foothold in the contest far ahead of his would-be opponents or contestants. He is conducting himself as not a campaigner but rather an elected flagbearer far ahead of the opening for nomination for flagbearer elections within the party.



How fair is that, if I may ask? Is that not absolute trash to say the least?



When listening to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Hot FM Online radio in London on Saturday, 28 January 2023 in the afternoon, when he and John Dramani Mahama had come to the United Kingdom to meet the members of the NDC diaspora, one could only confirm that John Dramani Mahama is the party’s flagbearer and presidential candidate for presidential election 2024.

To ensure that John Mahama gets unanimously confirmed by the NDC minority caucus in parliament, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has strategically maliciously replaced the NDC leadership in parliament. He solely accepts blame from anyone for such changes, claiming it was his sole responsibility to do whatever he feels is right for the party, going into the election 2024.



Having put John Mahama’s favorites in positions of trust, if I should say that, his next likely move will be barring anyone from contesting John Dramani Mahama for the NDC flagbearer’s position.



Without wasting much time, I am asking if Dr. Kwabena Duffour will seriously be contesting to become the flagbearer for NDC going into the general election of 2024. If yes, he had also better start doing effective campaigning, whether covertly or overtly, to get his message across to the voting NDC delegates and the general public.



He should not continue to sit on the fence while diabolical Asiedu Nketiah colludes with John Mahama to nail in the bud the dreams of anyone in NDC to become the party’s flagbearer-cum-presidential-candidate for election 2024.



John Mahama should never be the alternative to Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong or Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng for president come 2024.

Should the NDC be elected at all, it must have Dr. Kwabena Duffour or someone else in the NDC but not John Dramani Mahama as president.



A person who cannot take decisions on his own, a person who has no cogent policies and social programs to move Ghana forward to better the lives of Ghanaians, a person who relies on populism and propaganda, a person who enrolls people to deliberately tarnish the reputation of his political rivals, a person who is corrupt and associates himself with slay queens, is unfit for the president of Ghana.



Such a person is no one other than John Dramani Mahama.



If indeed Dr. Kwabena Duffour wants to become the flagbearer of NDC, it is about time he got his supporters to vigorously come out with his plans and quest to lead Ghana to come 2024.



He had simply said it and Rockson Adofo will advertise it the same as he will speak favorably for Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side.

Where are the once Friends of Dr. Duffour? Are they still alive and kicking? If yes, come out to tell Ghanaians the worth of Dr. Kwabena Duffour in helping the nation.



John Mahama from the point of view of my critical analysis is a doom for the country should he be elected the president.



How I wish all Ghanaians could shed their short memory to put on their long memories to evaluate John Mahama to see how a walking doom he is. He is simply a trialist despite his decades-old political career. Such a person is surely a misfit for the presidency.



Wise and intelligent Dr. Kwabena Duffour, where are you and what are you waiting for? Discerning Ghanaians prefer you 100 times and over to John Dramani Mahama!