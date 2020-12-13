Is Inusah Fuseini mentally, academically and professionally sound?

Inusah Fuseini, MP for Tamale Central

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini (Hon), in the aftermath of the 7 December 2020 general election, exhibiting characters symptomatic of a devious autocrat. He has been a Member of Parliament for many years. He had once been a Sector Minister in the NDC administration.

He is proudly addressed by Ghanaians as Honourable and moves about with an air of superiority surrounding him. He participates in parliamentary processes to making laws for Ghanaians to obey, with the intent of making Ghana a peaceful and prosperous nation for all and sundry.



However, following the NDC defeat in election 2020, he has turned out to be an obnoxious beast devoid of an iota of intelligence. The pain of the loss of the election has robbed him of the very ethical conditions that make him a Member of Parliament and a lawyer. Is he not a low-rated lawyer anyway, however, with a big mouth that scares Ghanaians and his fellow MPs to bow down to him even in the face of the spewing absolute trash?



How on earth, as a lawyer and a parliamentarian, could he sidestep the laws of the land to advise so preposterously that the NDC presidential-candidate, thus Mr John Dramani Mahama, must go public to declare himself the President-elect, form a parallel government and start ruling Ghana, contrary to the declarations by the Ghana Electoral Commission, the sole institution vested with the constitutional power to declare election results and who has won to become the President-elect?



In all sincerity, Inusah Fuseini must be going mad, therefore, he needs his brains thoroughly examined and his presence in parliament questioned. He has proven himself a misfit in both positions as a parliamentarian and a lawyer. If he does not respect the laws that he tirelessly contributes to make, and does not respect the laws that he helps to interpret as a professional lawyer, then I am afraid, he has lost his entire credibility and essence for being in those two offices – a parliamentarian and a lawyer.



The bible says in Matthew 5:13 - "You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt should lose its taste, how can it be made salty? It's no longer good for anything but to be thrown out and trampled under people's feet". Therefore, if Inusah Fuseini could advise for mayhem to be caused in the country, then he is not fit to hold any public office but to be looked down with the scorn he deserves.



Why does he, a lawyer, not belief in the justice system of Ghana? If he doesn't, then will I not, a layman, be exonerated from blame should I question the integrity of the Ghanaian judges and lawyers, thus, the entire Ghana justice system? What message is he trying to send across not only to the Ghanaian public but the whole world?

When in 2012 the election declaration result was felt to have been compromised, the NPP went to the Supreme Court to seek of their grievance. Why can't NDC do same if they feel to have been cheated, rather than aspiring to take the laws into their own hands, as criminally admonished by a typical NDC-minded Ghanaian parliamentarian and lawyer, Inusah Fuseini?



Let them try, and they will see their smooth level. We have had enough, and are sick and tired, of, the bestial machismo in daily depiction by the NDC hoodlums. It is about time that discerning Ghanaians like Rockson Adofo, the proud, fearless and no-nonsense son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, told them that enough is enough.



The NDC are not the only ones born to rule Ghana. They must be ashamed of their shameless portrayal of bestiality emanating from short-sightedness, avarice and as compounded by incompetence, selfishness and lies.



How can Inusah Fuseini be addressed as an Honourable? Is there really anyone honourable in the NDC, a bunch of seemingly lawless people? Give us a break from your shameless show of lawless strength.



"Any idiot can go to court", so Inusah Fuseini and your colleagues, please go to court, courtesy of Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alias ugly General Mosquito, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).