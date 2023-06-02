Is NPP really serious to break the so-called 8?

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)

In the opinion of many politically far sighted Ghanaians, there exists nothing like an alternation of political party administration every 8 years.

As to whether a country will alternate its political administration for another depends largely on the socio-economic and development performance of the party in power.



One good turn deserves another so the saying goes. What makes citizens yearn for a change of a governing party stems from abysmal failure to meet the expectations of what they were made to believe to manifest, else any reason else is borne out of mere adventure.



The NPP, a direct offshoot of the United Party has maintained its own unique policies, principles, doctrines, political culture, and traditions. These have been well known and appraised alongside our system of good governance and proper socio-economic management alternatives since its birth in the 1950s, yet today, it has been made a scorned laughing stock in the eyes and minds of Ghanaians, including even NPP members and followers, all under an Akufo-Addo/Bawumia crappy administration.



For over two years now, followers of Alan Kyerematen and Bawumia have been clashing and slashing one another with machetes, for the sake of subduing one for leadership power, even when formal lifting of ban had not been done.



All said and done, in spite of the socio-economic downturn confronting Ghanaians, neither Bawumia, nor Alan Kyerematen has hatched any alternative policies that can reasonably, credibly and realistically redeem Ghana from its economic downturn, let alone its development.

In spite of disaffection and apathy that have gripped NPP followers, while Bawumia is lying blatantly through his teeth for delegates to consider voting for him, Alan's only chanting mantra is "aduru me so". Aduru wo so for what??? Aduru obi so automatically is not part of our culture. We are meritocratic, so, proof your merit.



Amongst the aspiring contestants so far, it's Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko who is, through his approach to delegates, advocating for restoration of hope coupled with unity to salvage what damages have been caused by Akufo Addo/Bawumia administration. This is what has decimated the trust, confidence, and goodwill that Ghanaians have vested in the NPP since the days of yore.



Our march against the 8 is realistically serious and determined, however, it takes the right elected leader like Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko to rekindle and rebuild the lost trust hope, and confidence, not any hungry and greedy non-starter who want political power, just for the sake of having it.



Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko is the leadership hopeful. with the best complements that fit and who deserves to lead the NPP, and humble the NDC into submission.



Besides everything, Boakye Agyarko is the leadership hopeful who has the demonstrated promise to provide Ghana with excess energy to promote reliable industrial growth.