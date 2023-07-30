Is it unlawful to drive a car with tinted glass?

The writer of the article

Driving a car with tinted glasses is not an offence. Do not be deceived, it is legal, however there are restrictions to it. Therefore it only becomes illegal when an individual goes beyond that which the law permits.

The misrepresentations of the law in relation to the use of tinted glass hence my brief write up.



The Li 2180 in Regulation 67 (3 & 4) has expressly stated that;



A person shall not drive a motor vehicle with a tinted front windscreen.

A person may drive a motor vehicle which has glass other than the windscreen and front glass tinted with light transmittance of at least seventy per cent to allow the occupants to see and be seen.



This provision simply means that tinted glasses/ films with light transmittance not less than seventy percent could be used on all the vehicle windows in Ghana, except for the windscreen and the front glass.



This provision is therefore evident to the fact that the use of tinted glasses becomes illegal only when an individual goes beyond that which the law permits.