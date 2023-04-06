Is the bible full of errors?

A Bible

.There is growing popularity around the age-old false claims that the Bible (the word of God) is full of errors just like any other book. Such proponents, some of whom are supposed to be 'preachers’, whether knowingly or unknowingly, are casting doubts about the authentic 'doctrine of Scripture'. The Bible is the word of God and so any attempt to undermine its divine nature amounts to furthering the cause of Satan who deceived Eve about the word of God and caused the fall of man (Genesis 3:1-7).

It is worth addressing this matter of prime importance because Christian doctrinal claims and living hinge on the Bible. The final say for every rule of life is the word of God. Jesus said man shall not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God (Matthew 4:4).



Why is the bible under attack?



As I have stated above, the arch-deceiver is Satan himself. He is the father of all lies. I can say with all confidence that the only reason why someone will attack the Bible is that he or she is not of the truth. Moreso, he may be delving into extra-biblical books that bring contentions about the Bible. Jesus put it perfectly when He said that a house divided cannot stand (Mark 3:25). How can a true teacher of the Bible attack the same book? What then will be their grounds of operation?



Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 13:8 that we can do nothing against the truth but for the truth. The church is the pillar and ground of truth (1 Timothy 3:15). Any church or preacher who claims what he teaches is full of error is only showing that he or she is not of the truth. Simple!



In church history, men and women died for the cause of the truth (the Bible). English pre-reformer John Wycliffe became an enemy of the 'church' because he translated the Bible into common language and taught the truth of the gospel. Czech theologian John Huss was burnt at the stake for teaching the truth. When he was asked to recant his teachings, Huss replied, "I would not for a chapel of gold retreat from the truth".

Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Roman Catholic Church for teaching the truth of the gospel. John Bunyan was imprisoned for 12 years for preaching the Bible. People who are of the truth, proclaim it and are ready to die for it. Why would these noble and rational men of God die for the Bible if it was full of error?



Is the Bible full of errors?



The troubling and false claim that the Bible is full of error betrays people's lack of proper studies of the same. Indeed, the idea of the Bible's 'perspicuity' is that its message is clear and simple enough for any man or woman to understand. But of course, there are difficult passages that proper studies can always help to resolve.



The Bible is error-free! When you press people who say the Bible is full of errors to the wall to mention instances of error, they dance about with incoherent explanations. Such men cannot conceive and understand that a book that was Authored by God Himself, and co-authored by about 40 men living in different locations (and inspired by God), all point to and reveal One Person - Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour (John 5:39-40, Luke 24:27).



Now, let us allow the Bible to speak for itself about its 'inerrancy'. Does the Bible agree that it has errors? No!

Psalms 19:7‭-‬9 (NKJV) aptly put it this way when it said, 'The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul; The testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple; The statutes of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; The commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes; The fear of the Lord is clean,



enduring forever; The judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether".



II Timothy 3:16‭-‬17 (NKJV) says of the Bible that, "All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete,



thoroughly equipped for every good work".



People who profess that the Bible is full of errors are in the lap of a grand attempt to exalt falsehood against the knowledge of God. A holy God cannot author an erroneous book. James says every good and perfect thing comes from God (James 1:17). Jesus is the truth and the Holy Spirit is the Spirit of truth.

What must Christians do?



We must fearlessly teach the faith which was once for all delivered to us by the



prophets and Apostles through the church fathers (Jude 3). We must preach the word, in season and out of season (2 Timothy 4:2). We must contend for the faith (Jude 3).



Peter admonished believers to be always ready to give a reason for the hope that is in them (1 Peter 3:15). We are in a time when men and women are piling up upon themselves 'teachers' because they have itchy ears. (2 Timothy 4:3) Therefore, Christians who are born from above must unashamedly let the word of Christ dwell in them before they can faithfully proclaim the truth. Part of being faithful teachers is to draw our spiritual sword against any knowledge against our gospel (2 Corinthians 10:5). Deception comes from false



teaching.

Let's heed the words of Paul to his son Timothy on how to stay focused on Christian living when he said, "Timothy! Guard what was committed to your trust, avoiding the profane and idle babblings and contradictions of what is falsely called knowledge— by professing it some have strayed concerning the faith. Grace be with you. Amen" (I Timothy 6:20‭-‬21 NKJV)



May the Lord grant us discernment to avoid those who teach contrary doctrine and also touch their hearts to be saved from destruction.