Issue of great concern to WAEC and GES

The logo of Ghana Education Service (GES)

Invigilators in our noble country, Ghana who yearly invigilates the BECE and WASSCE find it disturbing on the issue of their allowances paid to them always every year.

Most often than not, security personnel who provide security during the period of the above exams are paid immediately after the end of the exams; the same as for the depot keepers, examiners, exam officers, and external supervisors leaving behind the payment of the invigilators and internal supervisors, which takes a year for that to be done.



With the current economic crisis, payment of last year's allowance was paid just a week before the commencement of this year's examination and the amount GHC 126.00 has lost its value.



This amount represents payment for spending all of your weekdays invigilating 8/9 papers starting from the hours of 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. This happens every year. Why such a cruel attitude from the exam body? Why do they place such little value on the contribution and output of teachers?

Consider this scenario, when an invigilator is culpable of an examination offense, such a person is arrested and dealt with punitive sanctions right away. With this, the exam body is quick to act so why not it being quick to act on the payment of allowance of the invigilators?



This act of cruelty must be stopped.



Remember that the good book (Bible) says ''The worker deserves his wages'' 1 Tim 5:18 NIV.