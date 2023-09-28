It is only a matter of time for Alan Kyerematen to denounce his Ghanaian citizenship

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Coming events cast their shadows and indeed, it's predictable by even the novice soothsayer to forecast that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will denounce his Ghanaian Citizenship very soon.

It's no brainer for even a lotto forecaster to bet his last pesewa on it that Alan Kyerematen will baldly lose in the upcoming elections if he foolhardily contests as an independent candidate.



What will he do then if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Break The 8, and his stillbirth Butterfly Movement amass a paltry 1% of the total votes cast?



He will blame the sitting president, the Electoral Commission, The Police Service, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and possibly his wife and children.



Yes, no a Ghanaian will be absorbed from blame if Alan Kyerematen is drubbed in his elusive dream of waking up on the 7th of January 2025 to be crowned the president of Ghana.



What an unusual and inordinate caliber of a politician with such a whining mentality Alan Kyerematen is!

When NPP was poised to break the 8 in 2008, it took his tussle with the party to thwart then-candidate Nana Akuffo Addo's clear chances.



This time he has reared his ugly head again with "I'm cheated, I'm quitting, I'm starting my movement, and bla bla bla".



With our observance of Alan Kyerematen, we the devotees of Nana and Bawumia Free SHS Graduates Association (NBGA), will say without equivocation that he harbors malicious intent to stymie the NPP's quest to break the eight-year jinx of alternating power between NDC and the elephant party.



It's a good riddance he's out of our Kukurudu fraternity. It's time to jubilate this his second exit from the party.



Our party's secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong was very charitable to Mr. Kyerematen in his response to the allegations the former Trade and Industry Minister diabolically spewed against the NPP as he sought not to quit it in peace but to leave it in pieces.

But for us at NBGA, beneficiaries of the NPP's free SHS program, our founder and Chairman, Mark Ansu encourages us not to hold back grudges. We've resolved to match Mr. Kyerematen's boot for boot in his attempts to smear-campaign the NPP to splinter our front so the NDC will capitalise on such fragments.



The party hierarchy should be busy with the job of Breaking the 8. They should leave Alan Kyerematen and his kitchen cabinet of fiendish henchmen to engage in warfare.



We will protect the party we've sworn allegiance to.



We'll fight tooth and nail to see NPP succeed.



