'It's in your hands' - NBGA celebrates Mandela Day with tree planting

The late Nelson Mandela

Our world is on fire under intense heat never seen before. Food is becoming scarce, and women and children are suffering the most. Trees that gives shade are depleting. Climate change is doing its worst to human existence and survival.

What would Nelson Mandela do if he was to live among us today?



The freedom fighter would have created a canopy of trees to shelter the weary. He would have created a food-haven basket to feed the hungry.



It therefore comes without any surprise as the United Nations (UN) designate this year's Mandela Day as one to be dedicated to planting food crops and trees to combat dreadful impacts of climate change. The day is dubbed: "It's in your Hands" and it implies that faithfuls are to plant trees and food crops.



Tuesday, July 18 is Mandela Day. It's commemorated globally to observe and relive the exemplary life of the South African apartheid icon and independent hero who did not only free black Africans in their own land from the shackles of white minority rule. Mandela embodies unity, forgiveness and reconciliation.



Our organization, the Nana and Bawumia Free SHS Graduates Association (NBGA) have a long time associated ourselves with president Nelson Mandela for the simple reason of his support for quality and affordable education for all students.

Mandela is famously quoted as saying: "it's only education that makes it possible for the poor child and the rich child to rub shoulders at any level" (sic).



Our association comprising of over 200,000 active members are beneficiaries of New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's Free SHS programme, and we align our activities with those who have education at heart.



We therefore urge all our members in Ghana and everywhere in the world to mark Nelson Mandela day in a grand style.



Beginning with our founder and chairman, Mark Ansu, NBGA members are embarking on food crop and tree planting exercise. This is an exercise to save our planet and humanity.