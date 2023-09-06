It’s not over until it’s over - Kennedy Agyapong

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong is vehemently advised and encouraged by Rockson Adofo, the no-nonsense, proud, and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, to go for the NPP flagbearership election scheduled for November 4, 2023.

He should not be deterred by the lately rekindled instigated attacks on him following his announced determination to give both the president and his vice a showdown if the unethical tactics of attacks continued to be employed in their internal party politics.



He should not follow the path of Alan Cash who has withdrawn from the flagbearership race, citing several reasons.



Ghana at the moment needs a time-tested honest person who has an absolute aversion to all types of corruption and malfeasance (wrongdoing or misconduct especially by a public official) to lead her as president. The country and the people need somebody who is resolutely determined, has the clout and master plan to strictly enforce the obedience of the laws, and is ready to punish defaulters, be they his relatives, party members, or whoever, to lead the country.



Does Kennedy not have a proven track record to this effect? Is he not a far-sighted person and a man to his words?

Who is more presidential material than a person who is honest, pragmatic, believes in meritocracy and discipline, and also, is visionary?



If I hear anyone say, Kennedy is not presidential material, I laugh my head off at their ignorance and mischief. Many such people are corrupt and don’t know who and what it takes to develop a country and a people.



For me personally, his vituperations pale to nothing compared to his capability to advance Ghana for the betterment of all.



As long as he is honest and does not partake in corrupt activities but is ready to punish the offenders of the law without discrimination favoritism or hatred, but fairly and firmly, he is a multiple times presidential material.

My conclusions are based on local empirical observations, experiences, and the global trend of affairs.



I keep repeating that Ghana’s development is like a poisonous snake, until its head is cut off to render it harmless, it will forever remain scary and harmful. Until laws are strictly enforced and offenders punished without ifs or buts, Ghana’s development will remain a mirage. This is the reason why a person who can enforce strict adherence to the laws is needed for Ghana to move forward. For that matter, I shall go for Kennedy before any of the other NPP flagbearer contestants.



We cannot continue to dither anymore for time and tide wait for no man.



Kennedy is my man at the moment.

If Ghanaians want to see the country develop for the collective betterment of her citizens, please, accept my invitation to vote for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (Hon.), the man with clout and masterplan to get Ghana out of her overflowing lawlessness, endemic official corruption, and malfeasance, indiscipline and all the militating factors that you may be aware of or can imagine.



The candidacy of Kennedy in the NPP flagbearership race is not over until it is over. Until 4 November 2023 has come to pass, Kennedy is still in the race as my favourite candidate.



Are Ghanaians not fed up with witnessing all the nation’s water bodies, arable and fertile lands and forests come under total devastation without any viable solution yet in sight? Don’t we want to preserve our rivers for both present and future use as they were judiciously preserved for us by our forefathers?



If we want to, then go for Kennedy!

Anyway, as always said in my publications, I yearn for a team comprising Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) as head, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Kwabena Duffour and Dr. George Akufo-Dampare (IGP), to rule Ghana come election 2024 and 7 January 2025.



I am desirous of Ghana emerging successfully from her socio-economic quagmire hence going for a candidate that holds the abracadabra wand to let happen that expectation!



