Je suis Maroc! Time to bench the Arab vs. African 'nonsense'

Morocco become the first Arab nation to reach the semi-final stage of the World Cup

The larger majority of Africa is celebrating a historic feat at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco on Saturday, December 10, 2022; sensationally defeated Portugal in the quarter-finals match by a lone goal.



That goal underlined history status for the team and its coach, Walid Regragui, he became the first African manager to lead an African side to the semi-finals of the tournament.



Morocco's feat as the first African country to reach the semis of World Cup has roundly been celebrated on social media with presidents, top politicians, international civil servants, sports enthusiats and pan-African activists celebrating the achievement of Regragui and his boys.



In the middle of the celebration are a few divergent, call them skeptical voices, that are asking if Morocco are really Africans and or whether they want to be known as such.



Morocco qualified for the tournament as one of five African representatives. Morocco is in North Africa separated from, if you like joined to, the larger sub-Saharan Africa by the Sahara desert.

That they are classed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in some global groupings should not be a distraction, especially at a time like this.



Others are pointing to how Morocco and other North African countries are usually racist towards Blacks, that is a role that some, not all Arabs exhibit, but condemnable as it is; it doesn't distract from that fact that Morocco is representing Africa and must be supported to go as far as possible.



"Morocco, what immense joy and pride offered to Africa. To His Majesty Mohamed VI, to the Moroccan people & to the lions of the Atlas, our warmest congratulations for this grandiose and unique African achievement. Forward, the cup is within reach!" African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted.









Many congratulations to the King, Government & people of #Morocco.

We in #Zambia are proud of the Morrocan Football Team's superb performance and qualification to #QATAR2022 @FIFAWorldCup semifinals.



Long Live the ???????????????? Friendship! Long Live #AFRICA. pic.twitter.com/9iOS6L6dof — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) December 10, 2022

Morocco flies the African flag



Morocco have gone a step better by qualifying for the semi-finals, following several failed and painful attempts from the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Terenga Lions of Senegal, and the Black Stars of Ghana in 1990, 2002, and 2010 respectively.



Morocco, who went into the quarter-final phase as the only African representative in the 2022 World Cup defended their lives after taking the lead in the 42nd minute through Youssef En Nesyri.



In a game that was a keen contest between the two teams, the match was determined by the goalkeepers on the pitch as Diogo Costa committed a blunder after failing to deal with Attiat-Allah's cross and En Nesyri put the ball at the back of the net.



Morocco goalkeeper, Bono, on the other hand, was brilliant in the second half as he made two great saves to deny Joao Felix from getting his name on the scoresheet to protect their lead at the end of the first 45 minutes.

Portugal manager, Fernando Santos, made two quick changes in the early stages of the second half with the introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leao as they searched for the equalizer.



The introduction of Ronaldo and Leao brought some bite to the Portugal attack but Bono was always there to save Morocco from giving away their advantage in the game.



Portugal had a bit of an advantage in the 93rd minute when Walid Cheddira was sent off for two yellow card offenses but Morocco still managed to protect their lead to the end.



Pepe had the most glaring chance in the second half to pull parity for Portugal but he couldn't get his header on target and Morocco went ahead to win the game after referee Facundo Tello end the game.



Morocco have just conceded only one goal (own-goal) in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and they will meet the winner of the game between England and France in the semi-finals.

