Jean Mensa must be stopped from rigging the 2024 election again

Jean Mensa, Chairperson (EC)

The head of Ghana's Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, is fully aware that the NPP is the most incompetent and corrupt administration in the country's political history and will, therefore, not win the 2024 elections. Just as it was rigged in 2020, she is now doing everything in her power to repeat that same crime in 2024.

Considering the seriousness of the corruption under this administration, which has had an impact on investments from both domestic and foreign sources, the downtrodden Ghanaians must prevent this from happening.



Since she is aware that if the NPP loses the 2024 elections, she will not only lose her job but also run the risk of going to jail for refusing to testify in court to explain the election results to Ghanaians. She has been preparing for a very long time to repeat the heinous deed that caused the nation to be in such a terrible condition. Another fear factor is Ghanaians knowing about the vacuum of corruption created by Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta.



Why does a country that asserts it has no money seek to use a new Ghana card for the 2024 elections while rejecting the ones used for the 2020 elections? This scheme to rig the elections has been developed by Jean Mensa and the NPP administration a long time ago.



What is the meaning of the NPP government continuing to refuse the NDC's preferred areas while issuing the new Ghana cards to the NPP strongholds? The NPP is only concerned with its own survival; it could care less if 100 people took their own lives each day.



[TUBE]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=susXDb9qJc0&t=72s [/TUBE]

Are Ghanaians going to stand by and let this happen to them despite the dire situation and the way this government has ruined the nation? Darker days are coming; the frustration and hardships Ghanaians are now facing are nothing to compare with the unseen difficulties ahead.



The NPP government claims to have the men, yet they failed because they are all like Richard Ahiagba, a childlike individual. Ghanaians should listen carefully when this man speaks absolute nonsense.



I shall urge Ghanaians to prevent the head of the Electoral Commission from wrecking their lives since Ghana is under the grip of tribalism and the majority of those responsible for this appalling administration are abroad, where they enjoy better services and advantages.



On August 6, 2022, GhanaWeb published my full article, "Why it's likely that Ghana won't hold free and fair elections in 2024." Please, those interested can read this article and prevent this from happening.