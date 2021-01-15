Job search in Ghana; the orphans, street children and the needy children’s view

File photo

It was all joy in July, 2015 when I gained admission to the University of Cape Coast. Although I didn’t know how to pay my admission fees and how I was going to graduate, I was hopeful that one day I would give back to the street where I grew up from. Because I didn’t want to be a burden to others, I hustled my way through to become a graduate in May, 2019.

In September, 2019 I started my mandatory national service at one of Ghana’s public institutions where I served extraordinarily. After our service, I became a pillar to the institution knowing all of its operations and subsequently becoming one of the best service personnel the institution has ever had.



My supervisor and branch manager were all pleased with my work and they even decided to give me some small allowances from their own salaries for me to work with them for some few days. Their dream was to see me working in the institution as a permanent staff but their thoughts were futile as mine because of the normal phrase “employment is given at the head office.” All I needed was an opportunity to exhibit my candidacy in an interview but that opportunity has not yet come.



This is my story and the story of many other orphans, needy and street children who did not depend on others but hustled their way through with the aim of getting a better job after school but got their dreams shuttered due to the poor critiria for employment in Ghana.



We find ourselves in a society where certificate and qualification do not matter again. It does not matter how intelligent and hard working you are, if you do not know anybody, you will not get a job. Employment in the country is based on who you know or better still, who knows you. As such, the vulnerable (orphans, needy and street children) who really need money to survive and take care of their poor family are the ones who are unemployed. The rich connects their children and they keep on occupying big positions.



Interestingly, online recruitment portal has just become a normal camouflage to deceive the public. When these portals are opened, they select their people internally and few slots are given to others. Some government officials request money from the orphans, needy and street children before employing them. How can someone who suffered to pay his school fees raise 6,000 Ghana Cedis to pay protocol before being offered a job?

Quite unfortunately, Some applications forms of some government institutions are now sold and filled secretly to people who have ‘connections’. A phenomenon that has resulted in making what one knows useless, and emphasising who they know.



In lieu of this, many are being scammed by unknown people. Others mostly females, are offering their bodies to the so called ‘big men’ to secure a job. Now university certificate is just a waste. A lot of graduates are working without receiving the 319.19 Cedis minimum wage as salary every month.



Who will save us and till when shall we continue to be on the street?



This is our story ........