Joel Savage in Ghana to investigate the challenges facing the average person

Joel Savage

There is a proverb that states, "Whatever a man can do, women can do it better," and this statement is not hyperbole. I'm happy to have joined the group of travelers who boarded the trip on June 2, 2023, from Brussels' Zaventem Airport to Accra's Kotoka International Airport.

After multiple turbulences brought on by terrible weather, the female captain and her female co-pilot, as well as the friendly cabin crew, who included Sophie Schmit, assured passengers that everything would be alright.



Why did I travel to Ghana? Apart from seeing the family, I want to travel to Ghana to investigate the situation for myself, even though my writings and warning to Ghanaians about the consequences of Akufo Addo's rule since 2020 have come to pass.



To be honest, a journalist or writer living abroad can stay current on the political and economic conditions of the nation; but, nothing is more correct than to be in Ghana and investigate the problems facing the populace.



The six-and-a-half-hour flight from Brussels Airport's Zaventem was a smooth flight with amusing facilities to make guests enjoy the worth of their money well spent. However, before arriving in Accra, the capital, events took a drastic turn.



The passengers' initial excitement quickly gave way to anxiety and nervousness, as the pilot faced bad weather with torrential rain. There was heavy rainfall throughout that day in Accra; therefore, visibility was quite limited.

I am aware that the plane is being flown by two female pilots because the identities of the pilot and co-pilot were announced before takeoff. Even though Belgian pilots are among the greatest in the world, she made her first attempt to land but was unable to do so; as a result, she instantly aborted the landing and shot back up into the air.



She was in mid-air for about 35 minutes before making a second attempt, which, regrettably, also failed.



This time, we hovered in the air for a little longer, roughly 45 minutes, and it was announced that the Accra-Lome bound plane would continue to Togo, before returning the passengers to Accra if the weather kept making landing problematic.



However, it appears that luck is on our side because the pilot successfully made her third attempt at a landing, to loud applause and congratulations for the pilots and cabin crew.



I spent three weeks in Ghana before departing for Belgium from Kotoka International Airport on June 23. I learned a lot in just three weeks, therefore; I'll be publishing several articles on the grave problems that the average Ghanaian must deal with in the nation without any immediate or long-term answers. Being in Ghana is fantastic, but the terrible circumstances don't inspire me with pride.