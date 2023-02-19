John Dramani Mahama is a gargantuan asset for Ghana and the NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President Mahama is not only a huge human asset for the NDC Party for victory in 2024 but also for Ghana as a whole. Let me expatiate the reasons for this assertion of mine.

But before I do so, I must state that there are a lot of lessons for young politicians in particular to learn from Mahama’s political rise to the Presidency and his second-coming ambition.



First, for me, President Mahama’s loss in 2016 epitomizes the lesson of a stone that is rejected by the builders becoming the cornerstone in the end. And patience is key in life!



Second, President Mahama’s last presidency placed Ghana first before Party interest, as evidenced by monumental infrastructural development in the nation during his tenure.



Third, the lesson of accepting defeat with humility and calmness is highly visible in President Mahama’s two successive defeats to allow our dear country to run uninterrupted under President Akufo-Addo’s regime now.



There is no denying the fact that H.E. John Dramani Mahama (as he is fondly called JDM) is a gargantuan asset to the NDC Party and Ghana. Here is why!

During his presidency, JDM discharged his heavy presidential duties creditably well, having honed his ‘presidential’ skills from being an Assemblyman, an MP, a deputy Minister, Minister Vice President, and then President.



Although he was hugely vilified during Dumsor, by countless industrial unrests and corruption-related matters under his regime, President Mahama kept his eye fixed on the crystal ball of contributing his quota to durable nation-building, committed to fighting corruption and enablement of free speech, as a democratic state like ours requires.



In our Fourth Republican dispensation, JDM is the first ‘casualty’ of First Term President after President Akufo-Addo claimed victory in 2016. He is also the first former President who is constitutionally qualified to attempt a second coming to the Presidency after his First Term. President Mahama’s performance and achievements are visible for well-meaning Ghanaians to recognize now even after he left office over six years ago.



The appalling performance of this current NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disappointed many Ghanaians who thought President Akufo-Addo had the magic touch to Ghana’s developmental challenges and could turn things around.



Rather, President Akufo-Addo only promised so much in 2016 and now delivering so little in the areas of corruption, protection of the public purse, nepotism, creation of durable jobs for the teaming youth and overseeing seemingly misplaced priorities (e.g. National Cathedral). Ghanaians are now appreciating JDM’s genuine efforts better!

In principle, President Mahama has nothing to lose if he does not come back to the Jubilee House. However, having displayed sterling and rich political experience and total commitment to serving Ghana, JDM still has a lot more to offer Ghana and his Party.



He still has an enviable national appeal to the majority of Ghanaians, and this was evidenced by over six million votes polled by JDM in the 2020 General elections, which was short of presidential victory though. His good works are still loudly speaking for themselves and for the NDC Party (as a whole) in opposition.



Former President Mahama has indeed learned from his mistakes as a human being and he will do strategically, operationally, and tactically well in terms of governance in his second coming. The NDC should jealously protect the hen (JDM) that lays the golden eggs!



The second coming of JDM to the Presidency come 2024, if he is given the nod by his Party and then Ghanaians in the General elections next year, will be worthwhile to afford him another opportunity to accomplish his unfinished plans for Ghana.