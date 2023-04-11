John Mahama is without integrity but Dr. Kwabena Duffour does, so take note ye NDC delegates

The NDC flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffour

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, currently a presidential candidate aspirant, is obviously honestly a man without integrity. His track record as a politician evidently confirms how he is devoid of the characteristics that make one a person of integrity.

He has no ideas of his own to bring to help Ghana but to tow the path of populist sentiments as expressed by many a Ghanaian not familiar with, or abreast of, the changing states of the world economy. He is such a dishonest person overflowing with lies and corruption that in my candid opinion, he should not be offered any further chance to come back to rule Ghana.



I listened to one of his campaign messages on radio on Saturday April 8, 2023, and could not stop shaking my head in utter disbelief at his statements of falsehoods made. He was telling his audience how their conditions of living were better under him and NDC when they were in government than they are currently under President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government.



He went on and on, telling his assembled audience how President Nana Akufo-Addo has lied to the nation about his programmes and policies for bettering the standard of living of Ghanaians through the provisions of “One District One Factory” (1D1F); One Village One Dam (1V1D); Free Senior High School education; Free School Dinner”, Asphaltic concrete surfacing roads, etc.



His audience, as ignorant and haters of the truth as most of them may be, if not avidly partisan and polarised in their ways, met his statements with rounds of applause and response of “eye za” to his sayings of “eye zu”.



I have time to expose former President John Dramani Mahama for his many lies, shallow-mindedness, corruption and his fanatical determination to come back to rule Ghana by hook or by crook, whether Ghanaians like it or not, however, today, I will spare him that worry but to argue that he is not a credible candidate to be elected the NDC flag bearer when dynamic, dedicated, industrious and honest person like Dr Kwabena Duffour is around vying for the same position.

Let it be known to former President Mahama that then presidential-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo’s promises to realise the much touted programmes if he were elected president of Ghana, were all part of a long term development plan.



It will only take a fool to expect all such programmes, policies and social interventions espoused by a visionary leader to be achieved in a space of four or eight years, especially so in Ghana, a poor developing country.



President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promises are to be achieved within the context of a long term development plan that may take about twenty years and upwards.



Therefore, for John Mahama who has no vision of his own to mock Nana Akufo-Addo on his failure to achieve all his promises made to Ghanaians is so sad and goes to confirm his lack of understanding of governance and setting development goals for a nation.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour will not in a single minute, or day, reason and act so childishly as does John Mahama. He will rather campaign on policies and programmes that will better the lives of Ghanaians and raise the image of Ghana on international level, if successfully implemented.

Was it not John Dramani Mahama who promised his NDC audience in the USA through then National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo that if he came to power in 2024, he will create the ministry of “No Contribution No Chop” to cater for only those that will contribute hugely to bring NDC to power?



Was it not John Mahama who once said to his audience in Volta region that during election campaign, he will tell a bit of truth and some lies if that will potentially turn the hearts of the electorate to vote for him?



I will publish most of the instances where John Mahama has been caught on video camera telling lies by his split tongue.



NDC delegates, are you interested in electing a person who can only help win the presidency for you for its own sake, or a person that can win the presidency as well as develop Ghana for the collective interest of all? The former represents candidate John Dramani Mahama while the latter description is Dr. Kwabena Duffour.



I invite all the NDC delegates registered to go to the polls on 13 May 2023, to elect the party’s flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate to critically study the policies and programmes by both John Mahama and Dr. Duffour to ascertain which best suit Ghana and the people of Ghana.

During the reign of John Mahama, there were no Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war in the world to so badly impact the world economy yet, Ghana suffered four consecutive years of deadly national power outages (dumsor). I should not be the one to tell you the ravages of dumsor as brought upon the nation and the citizens since you witnessed them yourselves and know much better than I do.



In the absence of such worldwide catastrophes during the presidency of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, the nation witnessed high profile official corruption masterminded and orchestrated by John Dramani Mahama, the Brazil Embraer military aircraft and the European Airbus saga, inflating the cost of the constructions of interchanges on roads, attempting to cede 75% of Nyinahini bauxite mineral deposit to his half-sibling, Ibrahim Mahama, without parliamentary approval, contrary to a relevant clausal requirement of the Ghana Constitution.



NDC delegates, if you have the love of Ghanaians and the nation at heart and without aspiring to achieve your selfish and parochial interests, then I shall plead with you to choose a more serious person with the knowhow to govern the country but not a self-proclaimed prodigal son that still harbours evil in his heart.



Vote for Dr. Kwabena Duffour!