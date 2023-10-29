John Mahama will be a two-time heavyweight presidential champion in 2025

Former President John Dramani Mahama

In boxing, a two-time heavyweight champion is a boxer who has successfully fought and won all belts and defended them for a while and painfully lost them and got them back the second time in the heavyweight division.

Like the two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, my favorite boxer, President Mahama will go in Ghana’s history as the ‘two-time heavyweight presidential champion’.



His Presidential journey so far as well as his second comeback ambition to the Presidency in 2025 fit this heavyweight title.



I, therefore, prophetically pronounce that former President Mahama will be massively endorsed by the good people of Ghana come 2024 to complete his constitutionally permissible term for the second time after suffering two serious electoral defeats at the hands of the current President, Akufo-Addo.



Champions suffer defeats! This ‘prophecy’ should be seriously backed by unified or collective actions and eagle-eye vigilance on the part of the whole NDC fraternity before, during, and after the General elections in 2024!



Despite all kinds of political mudslinging and vituperations on the person of President Mahama, he has indeed proven to be one of the most passionate, accommodating, honest, consistent, competent, experienced, and visionary Presidents Ghana has produced in the Fourth Republican dispensation.



Considering the massive developmental projects in the areas of education, health as well and the economy, and better performance of various indices like the Corruption Perception Index, Human Development Index, etc. under his regime, President Mahama has been vindicated by the bad performance of this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime.

Borrowing about $50 billion, there is evidential proof that President Mahama used the loans to build several E-blocks, hospitals, polyclinics, Terminal 3 at the KIA, and initiated prudent economic measures such as establishing the Sinking fund, Infrastructure fund, etc.



It is not only the NDC fraternity wanting President Mahama back to the Presidency again but also the teeming Ghanaians who are yearning for his second comeback.



The over-hyped President Akufo-Addo while in the Opposition has disappointed Ghanaians in government with his appalling delivery and poor commitment, which have led to making the lives of ordinary Ghanaians even worse than what the governing NPP government came to meet what President Mahama left behind for them to continue in 2016.



With unity of purpose, hard work, effective political communication, and superior policy directions, there is no doubt Ghanaians will unanimously endorse President Mahama as the two-time Heavyweight Presidential Champion in 2025.



There can be no better Presidential candidate who can clean the gargantuan mess created by the outgoing President Akufo-Addo and can rebuild and rescue the nation than former President John Dramani Mahama. We need former President Mahama back again to lead the rebuilding and rescue mission.