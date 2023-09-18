Julius Debrah; A true servant of NDC in whom we are all pleased

Julius Debrah

A unifying force with unquestionable integrity.

As generally known, Julius Debrah began his political journey as a grassroot activist, labored through thick and thin amid patience and dedication from the branch level politicking, scaling through to the national level to become such a colossus.



Distinctively, his admirable personality traits are not only confirmed to hearsay but then again, the hundreds of people who come into contact with him daily, bear eloquent testimony to his extraordinary talent; ie a phenomenon best felt than described and a priceless pearl whose kind is yet to be seen



Beyond doubt, the vibrant and charismatic Julius Debrah has progressively garnered unsurpassed knowledge and experience that have and rightly so, placed him far and above the shoulders of his supposed competitors.



Refreshingly, his ability to push boundaries and create memories of impact resonates perfectly with our newfound energy as catalysts of change and architects of our own destiny as we stand united than before with an unyielding resolve.

In our otherwise turbulent political environment, Julius is considered an 'oasis of peace', a beacon of hope, and a 'breath of fresh air' in whom we are well pleased, having always been and remained a listening ear to our collective needs.



The immutable synergy between H.E. John Mahama (JM) and Hon Julius Debrah (JD) is so inspiring and healthy for the strengthening and sustenance of our internal cohesion, anchored in the belief that the widely expected JM & JD ticket would undisputably be the perfect pair to re-capture political power.



Hon. Julius Debrah has been a key member of the party and "“Y3nim No Fri Tete".