Keep hope alive, Mahama is coming

John Dramani Mahama

Precious ones, it has been a little while since I came your way. I'm struggling to hit the target set for the year, but I believe that with your prayers, I will make it.

There have always been two major groups of people since the dawn of the human race: those who are moved and those who move. Those who make an impact are the ones motivated by the desire to achieve.



Friends, if you want to succeed, you have to move; you have to hunger for success and stop persistently focusing on limitations. There is only one limiting roadblock to success, and that is the set of barriers we set up in our own minds.



The bitter truth is that no one can enter the Promised Land without having an appetite for "grapes." The reason why the first generation of the Nation of Israel could not enter the Promised Land was that they did not have an appetite for the grapes found in the Promised Land.



According to the Bible, the first batch of spies who were sent to the land reported that the land was inhabited by giants and that, in their own eyes, they looked like grasshoppers. So, you see, they spent time looking at the limitations, and they missed the appetite.

On the contrary, the generation that entered the Promised Land was so hungry and thirsty for success that they didn't see the giants but saw a land flowing with milk and honey; their appetite was so huge that they took some grapes home as evidence of their claim.



There is a true story about a miner who quit mining after he spent an entire day drilling for gold. He found a little at first, but couldn't discover anymore, so he sold his equipment to a "junk" man who decided to seek expert advice from a mining engineer and discovered that the miner was drilling only 3 feet away from where the millions were!



The "junk" man took home millions upon millions while the poor miner who drilled the entire day missed the gold by only 3 feet.



Dear one, you may have hit the wall in life's endeavors and want to give up. Please don't think of quitting now because you are on the brink of "the Ghana we all want." We have about 8 months to go. Let's keep hope alive and work hard to ensure victory for John Dramani Mahama.