Ken Ofori-Atta is not a finance minister, he should be at the Kantamanto market as a shoemaker

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

If Ghanaians look through the archives on the ModernGhana website for articles I've written about Ken Ofori-Atta, they'll be shocked to realize that whatever I have written about this man is true.

In reality, if Ken Ofori-Atta worked at the Kantamanto market as a shoemaker, the country would profit and Ghanaians wouldn't endure such hardships under his position as finance minister.



After Oliver Barker-Vormawor took part in a protest against the theft of pensioners' bonds for the government debt restructuring program, the quack, incompetent, and corrupt finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, had the nerve to inquire about his pension status. I have the right to inquire about the finance minister's decision to continue imposing himself on Ghanaians even while the majority of the populace, including members of his own party, called for his resignation.



If Ken Ofori-Atta is a wise finance minister, he will refrain from posing such a silly query to Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor because he has the right to protest despite not being a pensioner. If the criminal theft of the pensioners' bonds will hurt any of his relatives, maybe his uncle, aunt, or sister, he has the right to protest. I've been telling Ghanaians for a while that Ken Ofori-Atta is not an intelligent man and I strongly believe that Twene Jonas would be a superior finance minister to him.



The country hasn't advanced since Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed finance minister; instead, corruption has substantially expanded, which is regrettably insufficient to satisfy this man's greed. The finance minister's brain is incapable of innovating or creating jobs, therefore his only option for satisfying his need for corruption is to devise illegal ways to make money, such as the E-levy or the theft of pensioner bonds. If you are not intelligent, then why were you made finance minister?



The tragedy that has befallen Ghana today is, of course, the fault of your relative, the president, Akufo Addo, who appointed you in the first place to facilitate his own involvement in corruption. Just leave the pensioners alone and go somewhere else to find the money to address your financial problems.

The pensioners are not responsible for your incompetence, so clean up your mess.



A lot of money has been stolen, including $100 million in oil revenue and COVID-19 funds, since Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed as finance minister. This is the biggest embarrassment to Ghana, especially, in the country that has several foreign diplomats and ambassadors.



I have said it and I will keep saying that the biggest error the NPP made as a political party is to trust this disastrous family of Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta, now it’s too late because the damage has already been done.



Now that the country's condition is so bleak, politicians are turning to God for help in resolving the economic crisis. This even reveals that some people are born naturally without intelligence, yet they are telling Ghanaians that they are sure of breaking the 8th cycle since they pretend to acknowledge the fact that the majority of Ghanaians don't want them.