Kennedy Agyapong is best suited for president of Ghana come 2024 general elections

Kennedy Agyapong

Today, Saturday, 24 June 2023, Rockson Adofo, the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa, the deep thinker and the voice for the voiceless, declares his unwavering support for Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) in his aspirations and contest to win not only the NPP flag bearer election scheduled for November 2023 but the presidential election of December 2024.

The writer’s unflinching determination to throw his weight behind Kennedy Agyapong is based on the outcome of his several months of cogitation about the state of Ghana, how it has come about and how things can get better for the collective interests of all.



All the problems militating against the progress of Ghana can be summed up in one word, LAWLESSNESS. Once this problem of lawlessness is taken out of the equation, Ghana will be propelled into socio-politico-economic prosperity within a matter of years, if not months.



The lawlessness as a drawback on the social, political and economic advancement of Ghana is like a poisonous snake with a fatal bite sneakily slithered into your home. Will you not be scared shitless and begin running out of your house until the foreign reptile is found and gotten rid of?



A snake, no matter its form and shape and how lethal it is, once you decapitate it, it no more remains deadly. Once the head is chopped off, the snake instantly becomes harmless with the rest of the body becoming the proverbial rope according to an Akan saying.



The Akan adage goes, “Sɛ ɔwɔ wotwa ne ti a, nnea aka nyinaa yɛ ahoma”.

In Ghana today, the origin of all the problems confronting the nation is the lack of stringent enforcement of the law, thus, complete prevalence of lawlessness. If the laws were to be stringently enforced, as in the case of a decapitated deadly black cobra (snake), all the problems of corruption, embezzlement of public funds, abuse of power, defamations, armed robberies, kidnappings, arsons, acts of sabotage, malicious journalisms, etc., will be the thing of the past.



When all the militating problems among those are the mentioned ones above cease, Ghana will surely prosper for the collective benefit of the citizenry to make the nation and her citizens proud.



In the absence of the absolute enforcement of the laws, leaving any efforts made as useless as though fetching water in a porous basket, Ghana will continue to wobble in stagnation of poverty and underdevelopment, only to enrich the few powerful politicians, traditional overlords and the damn criminals in the country.



The lack of law enforcement as the bane of the socio-politico-economic emancipation of Ghana, who currently in the Ghana, as among all those vying to become president, has the wherewithal to liberate the nation and the people from the tormenting problem of lawlessness the country and the people are beset with? Is it not Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.)?



The prevailing problems in the country call for a person that is honest, strict and fair to rule the nation.

A person who believes in building a nation on steel-reinforced cardinal pillars of Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Honesty (MPH) is the one that can extricate Ghana from her entangled web of poverty, hopelessness, denigration and abuses, the culmination of lawlessness.



Without such a person, all the good works so far done by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia will go down the drains.



Yes, Dr Bawumia has done and continues to do a marvellous job. However, without the laws being rigorously enforced, all their efforts made to take Ghana to the next higher level will only come to naught. Therefore, Kennedy who has those qualities of MPH is the man Ghana really needs in her uncertain times of socio-politico-economic difficulties worsened by the people’s acts of lawlessness.



Look at the irresponsible behaviours in exhibition by the Ghanaian journalists/broadcasters. Look at the daylight corruption in practice by some politicians, policemen, traditional leaders, etc. Look at how the nation’s water bodies, fertile and arable lands and forests have come under intense devastation without a solution found.



With Kennedy as president, his mere passing shadow will send cold shivers down the spine of many a rogue, let alone, his orders issued.

Let Kennedy be like John the Baptist to prepare the coming of Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as John prepared and smoothened the path for the coming of Jesus Christ.



Based on the level of lawlessness in the country where irresponsible people in the name of party politics are seeking to destroy the Supreme Court to eventually make Ghana a pariah state, it is just right and all sensible that Kennedy Agyapong gets elected as president of the country.



If Ghanaians had thought about the causes of Ghana’s inability to make inroads into economic advancement, they would see that lack of law enforcement is the magnetic pull taking us into self-destruction.



We need a liberator! We need someone with a demonstrated ability capable of saving Ghana from the economic vermin.



Once again, I call for a team of Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.), Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare (IGP) and Dr Kwabena Duffour to rule Ghana. Each of them possesses special qualities needed to help move Ghana forward.

More grease to the elbows of the mentioned persons.



I don’t judge things or people by their superficiality but in-depth capabilities and qualities.



Anyway, NPP will win general election 2024 if they strategize very well. This is because all the statues of the elephants as I set eyes on almost every day are still in place.