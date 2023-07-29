Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign message strikes a chord with many a Ghanaian floating voter

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Rockson Adofo, the author of this article, has this truthful message for you.

Which one will you go for, a person who can win an election for your political party for its sake, or, a person who can win an election to develop the nation for the collective interests of all the citizens?



There are some NPP members and sympathisers who have been asserting that they want somebody who can win election 2024 for their political party hence rallying in their multitudes behind Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.



Most of them are of the expressed view that without Dr. Bawumia emerging as the flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate of NPP going into election 2024, the NPP should forget about the contest, consider it as lost to NDC already.



This view by them is based on how politics is done in Ghana; conspicuously hinged on tribal sentiments and affiliations. They are scared that those of northern extraction will not vote for NPP should they sideline Dr. Bawumia in favour of any other candidate that is of Akan extraction.



This fear of theirs emanates from a previously unfortunate statement made in regard of NPP belonging to the Akans and how NDC have always capitalised on it, weaponised it as their campaign message to warn the northerners of having no chance to progress in NPP hence should never vote NPP. What a politics of tribalism, ethnicity or regionalism to the detriment of Ghanaians and mother Ghana.

I will prefer somebody who has the wherewithal to deal a deadly blow to that “lack of enforcement of the laws”, the bane of the socio-politico-economic emancipation of Ghana.



Ghana’s main problem militating against her development in every sense of the word is lack of strict enforcement of the laws.



If laws were stringently enforced in Ghana to ensure their obedience by everyone, regardless of their status, Ghana will in no time become like Europe or America, the greener pastures overflowing with milk and honey that every Ghanaian will want to go and fleece.



Kennedy Agyapong, from what many ordinary Ghanaian are saying, is the person who is capable and able to guarantee the enforcement of the laws to the satisfaction of all.



Again, many an ordinary Ghanaian trusts him to do exactly what he preaches as attested to by his track record. He is a gentleman without blemish and a would-be president whose message is accepted by many a floating voter that votes on issues, policies and programmes but not on tribalism, partisanship and political polarization.

His experience as a humble poor Assin Dompim village boy struggled in tattered clothes through to riches, hence being overly kind, caring and sympathising, resonates with many Ghanaians, especially the ordinary people, the NPP foot soldiers and discerning Ghanaians who expect better for all Ghanaians.



Considering the current problems of lawlessness, corruption and the destruction of the elements of life, thus, water bodies, forests, arable and fertile lands and the pollution of the air, it is just reasonable that a farsighted radical leader in the person of Kennedy Agyapong is voted to become the president of Ghana come election 2024.



Yes, Dr. Bawumia is equally a farsighted individual with great innovative ideas. However, for him to become a successful president, we first need Kennedy to come and pave the way for him as John the Baptist preceded Jesus Christ to make the path smooth for his coming.



Kennedy must first come, thus, become the president to ensure the enforcement of the laws before the great innovations of Dr. Bawumia can succeed as wished.



The NPP government is being blamed for all the economic problems currently facing Ghana. Nonetheless, the most serious ones among them are of external shocks that the government and president have no control over, and again, those problems are not unique to Ghana but a world phenomenon.

Kennedy Agyapong for the fact of being able to enforce the laws of the land to put Ghana on a sound footing to economic development, has the fullest backing of Rockson Adofo, the son of Kumawu and Asiampa (Juaben) in the Ashanti Region.



As always said, I prefer a team of Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.), Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Kwabena Duffour and IGP Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare to come and rule Ghana from January 7, 2025.



More grease to the elbows of the mentioned persons.