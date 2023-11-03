Kennedy is worth more than an intellectual so stop underestimating him and elect him NPP flag bearer, ye NPP delegates and naysayers

Kennedy Agyapong

In the afternoon of 1 November 2023, I heard on one of the Ghana radio stations a press conference by a group calling themselves the Ghana Association of Intellectuals.

The spokesperson for this association announced that they need an intellectual to come and rule Ghana hence, the group declares her fullest unflinching support for Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia with regards to the upcoming election of NPP flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate on Saturday, 4 November 2023.



They said, Dr Bawumia’s political achievements for the nation as Vice President and an intellectual, are unmatched in the annals of Ghana’s Vice Presidents’ success stories. He stands tallest among all his equals, both alive and dead since Ghana’s political independence when it comes to talking about which of them has chalked more successes for Ghana.



They mentioned the credible wonders his implemented digitization and digitalization policy has attained for Ghana, among his other feats. In a nutshell, they were calling on all Ghanaians, especially, the NPP delegates, to vote for an intellectual since only intellectuals are best placed to perform creditably when they are put at the helm of the country’s affairs.



They somehow sought to rubbish the candidacy of Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.).



On the same radio, I heard another person releasing a press statement in support of Kennedy Agyapong (Hon). He claims his group is a movement in support of Kennedy to be elected the flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate of NPP to eventually become the president of Ghana.



He listed the following reasons among many others to confirm and strengthen their support for Kennedy. He said Kennedy was honest, fair, and firm. Kennedy was a visionary, he cared not only about the NPP grassroots but the welfare of the citizens of Ghana.

He is dedicated to the service of Ghana and the people. He has created jobs for some people and could create more if offered the chance to become the flag bearer of NPP and eventually the president of Ghana.



He is the one who can enforce the obedience of the laws of Ghana, and he is not corrupt.



My views on both groups. On that of the self-styled intellectuals, has Ghana until today not been ruled by intellectuals? And what has become the state of the country since her independence from the British colonialists 63 years ago?



Is the country not permanently beset with official corruption, marked lack of enforcement of the laws, people in positions of authority, and their families and friends committing crimes with impunity and indiscipline all over the country?



Are all the above evils and many others not in permanent perpetration and perpetuation under the rulership of these intellectuals and technocrats



Are intellectuals not currently governing Ghana, however, our water bodies, arable and fertile lands, and forests coming under an unprecedented scale of devastation.

On the other hand, a non-intellectual, because he does not a chain of paper qualifications unlike the others with whom he is vying for the NPP flag bearer slot, evidentially possesses qualities that can rid the nation of the problems militating against her progress. He is so visionary to be capable and able to create jobs for the youth to get them off the crimes some of them are hooked on to since the devil finds a job for an idle hand.



As “sorry will not put bread on the table”, so will intellect on its own not advance a nation unless the intellectuals and technocrats the first group prides themselves in, possess additional qualities of those Kennedy has in abundance.



I support the second group.



I am for Kennedy, although as always said in my recent publications, I would like to see a team comprising Kennedy Agyapong (as head), Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Kwabena Duffour and Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare (IGP) rule Ghana come 7 January 2025.



Those rejecting Kennedy for purely absurd reasons, do not know the value of what they have until they lose it.



While concluding my article, I came across the underlying video-recorded revelations which sent a cold chill down my spine and filled my entire skin with goosebumps.

Should Kennedy be cheated as it is the obvious intent of the NPP leadership team as masterminded by the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and other Members of Parliament, Regional Ministers, and NPP officials, I shall only advise him to do Emmanuel Macron, the current president of France.



He resigned from his Socialist party, and formed his political party, and in less than a year, he contested elections for the president and won over 66% of the eligible votes cast and his party won a landslide majority in parliament. If one has done it, another person can do it and even do it better. The power of emulation!



Yes, most of our prophets are fake and make false revelations. Nevertheless, this one contains a degree of credibility, I should think.



