Kennedy, when you spit bigotry your own sputum will drown you

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

This is one nasty internal campaign for the flagbearership of our resilient party, the NPP. Since the star of Dr. Bawumia began to shine, dwarfing the significance of the other contestants, the latter ganged up against him in the dirtiest manner not befitting sensible politicians and lawmakers.

They have tried to soil his image with issues of governance that they could make no case out of due to his cleanliness and incorruptibility. However, one thing sticks out despite their foolhardiness, which is forcing their supporters to flee from their “concentration” camps, and that is knowing very well that they would lose, disgracefully! Dr. Bawumia has time and again told them that he is focused on the campaign and has no time to trade insults and insinuations of evil because he harbours no malice for anyone, being a unifier! Yet they dabble in ethnic politics that has no space within the vast majority of the discerning society.







On a recent trip to America, Kennedy Agyapong was all over the media space



exposing his scorn for Ghanaian unity. His catastrophic lapse into schizophrenia



and delusion is sinking him into the septic tank of buffoonery. His incognisance



of the effect of his inflammatory rhetoric is rather depictable given the

degenerative mental disorder that he has suffered over a period of time.



However, that notwithstanding, who would want a crazy maniac as a President? His motto, “Don’t dare me”, has become infamous with his ridiculous outbursts and penchant for belittling people anytime the media injects him with a dose of damaging insulin to make him blabber like a cornered rat seeking a way out! I



am enraged about his effusions, and even though he makes no sense with most of what he says, the use of tribal bigotry is at a level never before reached or envisaged.



This is a clear indication of his selfishness. What is it that he has not been given by this government? Where and when at all was he ever shortchanged that one may say that he is peeved or disenchanted? I know how painful the issue of



racism, tribalism, and wanton bigotry are; I know firsthand how disappointing



and exasperating such discrimination can be, especially when visited on persons

who have put their last drop of blood in the service of the NPP.



I will tell you my experience, soon, in a book just to nail their coffins. All for the love of the President, though, I will retire my pen for now, because he is one empathetic human being, who has Ghana, and only Ghana, on his mind.



However bitter I was, I never made noise. No, I did not! Who should be the loudest? The one who has had all the contracts he could handle or someone like me, who has had to experience power in almost the same state as was before its



advent? And it is not just me. Many have suffered a circumstance or two of some sort. At least, you idiots should have some sense of gratitude that President Nana Akufo-Addo came to fix the country well, and if we have had to suffer the ripples of a global recession, pandemic, and wars, here in Ghana, you must be abusive, then Nyame tua mo ka niyinara! How can you be so rude towards the President and all those who have backed and continue to support him in good and bad times?



I, honestly, do not care about anyone’s insults and stupid propaganda, after all, it is evident that those who would rain abuse on my person are known to be people whose DNA conflicts with their elders at home. Nkwaseafoɔ nti yɛhunu amane wɔ ɔman yi mu!



The reason I am bringing this up is to tell this chronic psychopath that hell will not break loose in Ghana over his wayward sentiments that are as light as a

weathered maize cob. Northerners are Ghanaians, too, and the fact that



Kennedy Agyapong is diminishing their relevance in the NPP means that he will



score zilch in the regions of the North. People are not fools! Just as Kennedy is vying for the top, so also do people have foresight and know all too well where their interests are. They will, certainly, vote accordingly.



Ashantis, Akans, Ewes, Fantes, Walas, Dagombas, Frafras, and all the others are not fools! They will adorn Kennedy with the tattered rags of shame and defeat so painful that he would have to join his colleague, “afrafranto”, Alan Kyeremanten on the wings of the monarch butterfly that will simply collapse and die from the stench of their rotten egos. I suggest they take Prof Amoako Baah with them to carry their chutes, but will they survive disintegration in midair?



Such despicable and arrant nonsense floated about by a ballooned ego-like



Kennedy’s has no place in the Ghanaian society. It is just a bubble of fart that

will soon burst knocking Kennedy and his assigns out with a stench that can only



come from their bloated system of shame, which the NPP must take measures to diffuse because of its propensity to shred the party into irreconcilable



factions!



Northerners have been the pivots of success that Ghana has fallen on for support for as long as neo-history can define nationalism, yet when it comes to a son of theirs to vie for the top job of the land, Kennedy and his gangsters will put their feet down and exhibit a form of desperation that has no antidote or remedy except for caning, as we were caned in school as children! For the unwarranted attacks on Northerners, Kennedy should be beaten badly and hurt in the regions of Northern Ghana. He should be trashed to teach him a lesson in ethics, dignified speech, and self-control. Ɔkwasea so wo nko ara ne ɔbarima wɔ ɔman mu yi?