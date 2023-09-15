Keta's coastal resources under threat: Mitigating climate change and coastal erosion is the solution

A resort at Keta

Keta was the third most significant coastal town in Ghana in colonial times just after Accra, Sekondi- Takoradi. This was a testament to the breathtaking beauty of nature and the bounty of coastal resources. But today, the story has changed.

Nestled along the Gulf of Guinea and sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and the Keta Lagoon Complex, Keta boasts a rich tapestry of coastal resources that have sustained local communities for generations.



However, this natural paradise is under siege from climate change and coastal erosion, threatening both its ecological treasures and its tourism potential.



In this article, we will delve into the coastal resources in Keta, their current utilization, the imminent threats they face, and propose strategies to safeguard these invaluable natural assets. We will also explore the roles of local authorities, national authorities, and the international community in this



critical endeavour.



Coastal resources in Keta



Keta's coastal resources are a diverse array of ecosystems, including the sea, pristine golden sandy beaches, Cape St. Paul, small bays and headlands, coconut plantations, lagoons, mangroves, etc. These environments support a wide range of flora and fauna, making them ecologically significant. Moreover, these resources are the backbone of Keta's economy including the tourism industry, attracting visitors from across the globe.

Current utilization:



Keta's coastal resources currently serve multiple purposes. The sea and the lagoons provide grounds for a thriving fishing sector that supports thousands of people. The sandy beaches are popular for leisure and recreation, while the mangroves provide a habitat for various fish species, supporting local livelihoods, and ecological research by academic institutions.



The lagoons and coral reefs are vital for both fishing and ecotourism. The Keta Lagoon Complex together with the adjoining wetlands is the largest Ramsar Site in Ghana, a wetland of international importance. These resources contribute significantly to the local economy, providing income and employment opportunities for the community. However, all these coastal resources face great environmental threats that need urgent attention.



Threats to coastal resources:



In the last four decades, Keta's coastal resources have been in great peril. Climate change has brought about rising sea levels and increased storm intensity, constant tidal waves, leading to accelerated coastal erosion.



This phenomenon poses an imminent threat to the physical integrity of the town and the ecosystems it relies on. Of great concern also is that not only Keta is suffering from these threats, but the entire southern Volta Coast from Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality to Kporkporgbor in Anloga District. The delicate balance of marine and lagoon resources in Keta is greatly disrupted, affecting not only local livelihoods but also the tourism sector.

Safeguarding Keta's coastal resources:



To safeguard Keta’s coastal resources from total collapse, there is a need for multi-level, multi-sector, and multi-pronged approaches.



Local authorities:



Local authorities in Keta must play a pivotal role in safeguarding these coastal resources. They can initiate community-based and nature-based adaptation



projects, such as beach coconut replantation, and mangrove restoration to mitigate coastal erosion. Furthermore, they should promote sustainable fishing practices, enforce regulations against illegal activities such as sand winning along the coast, and invest in infrastructure that is resilient to climate impacts, such as beach nourishment and replenishment.



National authorities:

At the national level, the Ghanaian government should prioritize coastal protection and invest in scientific research to better understand the local effects of climate change. They should also work towards implementing climate-resilient policies, zoning regulations, and coastal land-use planning to



reduce the vulnerability of coastal communities like Keta.



International community:



The international community must step in to support vulnerable coastal communities like Keta. This includes providing financial assistance for adaptation and mitigation projects like the West Africa Coastal Areas Resilience Investment Project (WACA ResIP) that seeks to protect the entire West African



Coast from Senegal to Equatorial Guinea, technology transfer for sustainable practices, and capacity building to empower local communities. Furthermore, international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions should be intensified to mitigate the root causes of climate change.



Conclusion:

Keta's coastal resources are not just a local treasure; they are a global heritage like Fort Prinzenstein. Preserving these resources is not only an ethical imperative but also an economic necessity. The combined efforts of local, national, and international stakeholders are essential to ensure the



survival and prosperity of Keta in the face of climate change and coastal erosion. It is our collective responsibility to protect and preserve these invaluable assets for current and future generations. Together, we can turn the tide and secure the future of Keta's coastal paradise.