King Charles 111 of Britain

Prince Steven Ajose

Your Majesty,

Please stop the president of Nigeria from converting the entitlements of my grandfather on the London Stock Exchange and in some stock markets in the world.



I am Prince Steven Ajose, grandson Matthew H. Ajoseh, an investor who has business gains from the activities on the London stock exchange and from some markets in the world.



I have observed that some persons, including the officials of the Government of Nigeria, do forge letters in my name, and also, forge my signature on such deceitful letters, to request for and to receive the business gains and entitlements due to my grandfather from the daily activities of stock exchange of some countries. Mr Bola Tinubu and Nigerian lawmakers started in Nigeria, by forging letters in my name and also, forging my signature, on such deceitful letters, to receive my grandfather's gains from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.



Please be informed that I did not give authorisation to the Government of Nigeria and to no one, to request for or to receive the investment proceeds or business gains or entitlements due to my grandfather as an investor on the London stock exchange and on any stock exchange in the world.



Since I was born, I have not met Mr Bola Tinubu - the president of Nigeria, or had a meeting with him and I have not met or had a meeting with any official of Mr Bola Tinubu's office.

I did not request the Government of Nigeria, including the President of Nigeria, to request my grandfather's business gains from the London Stock Exchange or from any stock market in the world.



If a letter from the office of the President of Nigeria is written to you, to request my grandfather's business gains from the London Stock Exchange, please do not consent and do not give approval to such a letter because there has been no time in my life, that I had conversation with the President of Nigeria. Please, discard such a letter.



If there is a letter from the office of the president of Nigeria or any of his cabinet ministers or the Nigerian parliament or from the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, for the entitlements of my grandfather from the daily tradings or business gains from the London Stock Exchange or from any stock market in the world that may be received through your approval, please discard such request because it fraudulent and deceitful.



Since I was born, there has been no communication between me and the President of Nigeria or between me and any official of the office of the President of Nigeria. I have not been to Abuja - the capital of Nigeria, since it became the capital of Nigeria. I had not been to Abuja even before it became Nigeria's capital.



If a letter of authorization with my name and signature is sent to you, by the office of the President of Nigeria or by any official of the Government of Nigeria, for the business gains that my grandfather is entitled to, on the London Stock Exchange, please discard such letter because I will not give authorization to the Government of Nigeria, not even to anyone who may claim to be my family, to request or receive any payment on my behalf, be it business gains from the London Stock Exchange or business gains (proceeds) and entitlements from any stock market in the world.

Please turn down any request for the proceeds and entitlements due to my grandfather as an investor, on your stock exchange or any stock market in the world, even if such request is made to you, by the President of Nigeria or by the Government of Nigeria or by the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria or by Nigeria's parliament.



If your country is considering approving any request made to you, by the Government of Nigeria for my grandfather's gains or entitlements from any stock market in the world, please discard such request because it is fraudulent.



If Britain has granted any request made by the Government of Nigeria or by any office of the Government of Nigeria, despite my complaint, and has paid out by bank transfer, my grandfather's gains on the London Stock Exchange, please ask for a refund of such gains. I did not give authorization to anyone or to the Government of Nigeria, to receive my grandfather's gains from any stock market and I will not give such authorization to the Government of Nigeria.



The Government of Nigeria keeps forging letters of authorisation in my name and Britain is unlawfully giving support to Mr Bola Tinubu's financial crimes, perhaps, for a percentage of my grandfather's proceeds from stock markets. There has been no time I requested for the gains of my grandfather, from any stock market. Mr Bola Tinubu's fraudulent request for my grandfather's gains from the stock market started from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.



He keeps plundering and converting my grandfather's gains from stock markets. I have not requested my grandfather's gains from your stock exchange. I have not been to the parliament of Nigeria, known by as the National Assembly. I have not met any of the lawmakers, since I was born. I have observed that Nigeria's parliament is a fraud zone.

Please stop all stock markets in the world, from playing into the hands of fraudsters in government in Nigeria. My grandfather's stock market gains are not Nigeria's resources or entitlements and are not the resources or entitlements of the president of Nigeria and the Nigerian lawmakers. Please stop this fraud now! I attached my photographs to this email.



I attached my photographs to this email.



Please beware of deceitful emails that may be sent to my email account without my knowledge. Some unscrupulous persons may open my email without my knowledge and use it to send deceitful emails. Please check any email sent to you thoroughly, whether it is from me or not.



Every email is sent from an email account. Every email account is connected to the internet (web) by a modem or a sim (card) and every modem or sim has a code (a number) and the code is assigned to a subscriber.

I will always send emails to you with my mobile phone. The sim (micro chip) of my mobile phone will always connect my email accounts to the internet (web), so that my mails can go. I will not use laptop or any other device, to send email to you. Even if there is WiFi service or coverage or transmission, the sim of my mobile phone, which has my number, +234 810 777 9198 or +2348034031781, will aid the connection to the network of the Wi-Fi transmission provider.



Whenever you receive any email, please check if the email is sent from my email account and whether it is connected to the internet or supported by any of my mobile numbers: +234 810 777 9198 or +234 803 403 1781.



You can know this by saving or storing my mobile numbers on the device on which you are checking your email. Also, check the location of sender and the network or the Internet Service Provider (ISP). Please call my mobile phone or send text messages to me, to enquire if any mail you receive is from me or not. My photographs are attached. Thank you.



From Prince Steven Ajose, grandson of the Late Matthew H. Ajoseh, in Badagry, Lagos. Tel. 08107779198, 08034031781,. For international calls: +2348107779198, +2348034031781.