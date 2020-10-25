Know the hidden truth about Palestine and the ‘creation of the state of Israel’

The Judea’s were descendants of Israelites

The settlement of Canaan (Palestine) by the Palestinians dates back to the 13th century B.C (Butt, Gerald Life at the Crossroads: History of Gaza.

Rimal.1995. highly readable History of Gaza) whilst the word “Jew” came into existence in 5th century B.C to refer to the inhabitants of the province of Judea. The Judea’s were descendants of Israelites, an ancient people who origin is shrouded in mystery (Encarta 2009); other source dates the settlement of the Israelite to the 10th century B.C. (the era of King David).



Why should a group of people massacre others and take their possessions based on the myth that is only believed by themselves and their sympathizers whilst the whole world look on with little or no concern? The truth God abhors criminality and injustice in all forms! Which did God command Israelis to kill innocent Palestinians and take over their possessions?



UN Security Council Resolution 242



The Resolution was unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council on November 22, 1967, in the aftermath of the Six-Day war. It was adopted under Chapter VI of the UN Charter. The Resolution stipulates the: (i) Withdrawal of Israel armed forces from territories occupied (including East Jerusalem) in the recent conflict;



(ii) Termination of all claims or state of belligerency and respect for and acknowledgement of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of every State in the area (Middle East) and their right to live in peace within secure and recognized boundaries free from threats or acts of force.



On May 1st, 1968, the Israeli ambassador to the UN expressed Israel’s position to the Security Council: “My government has indicated its acceptance of the Security Council Resolution for the promotion of agreement on the establishment of a just and lasting peace”.



Why have they now resort to terrorizing, forceful expulsion and killing of Palestinians, and building Israeli homes on demolished Palestinian homes? It is mere Israeli hypocrisy or conspiracy with the West (UK, US) to commit a heinous crime against the Palestinians and take over their land? British conspiracy with Israel to “create the state of Israel” in 1948 on Palestinian land (by Balfour Declaration).



A letter prepared in March 1916 and issued in November 1917 by the then British foreign secretary, Arthur Balfour, in the cabinet of Prime Minister David Lloyd George, constitute what is referred to as Balfour Declaration. The letter specifically expressed the British government approval of Zionism with “the establishment in Palestine of a ‘national home’ for the Jewish people”. The letter committed the British government to make the “best endeavours” to facilitate the achievement of this objective.

On July 24, 1922, the declaration was embodied in the League of Nations mandate for Palestine, which set fort terms under which Britain was entrusted with the temporal administration of the country (Palestine) on behalf of its Arabs and Jewish inhabitants.



The British colonized Palestine from 1916 – 1948; between 1922 and 1935 of British administration in Palestine, the Jewish population sharply increased from 9% to 27% due to British encouragement of Jewish immigration from across the world to Palestine. The Balfour declaration is widely seen as the precursor to the 1948 Nakba (the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians) by the Zionist terror armed group(s) trained by the British.



When the British decided to terminate their mandate in 1947 and transfer the administration of Palestine to UN, the Jews already had an army that was formed out of the paramilitary groups created and trained to fight side by side with the British (in World War II) to take over Palestine.



In 1947 when the UN proposed partitioning of Palestine between the Arabs and the Jewish people, though the Arabs rejected it, the Jews accepted the idea; and under the leadership of David Ben Gurion, Israel declared itself a state in 1948.



When the illegal Jewish state came into being, Jewish terror groups forcibly expel over 750,000 Palestinians and killed a lot of innocent ones. The question is “which God of the Jewish people admonish them to kill innocent people, demolish their homes and build theirs”?



In Genesis 12:1; Abraham was commanded: “Go from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you (while this passage does not tell us to which country God intends Abram to go, we are soon told that, Abram took his wife Sarai and his brother’s son, Lot,….; they came to the land of Canaan (Gen. 12:5)



The fanatics and the Jewish terror groups and their sympathizers quickly refer to the above verse to justify their heinous crime against the Palestinian people.



The British con the Palestinians (Arabs) and unjustly reward the Israelites The land of Palestine was under the control of the British. The Arabs helped the British to overthrow the Ottoman Turks and were promised the return of their lands for their allegiance. When the British-Arab alliance freed Jerusalem from the Ottoman rule in 1917, the Arab (>90%) vastly outnumbered the Jewish (<10%) population. For political reasons, the British promised the Palestinians independence after the colonial period, and at the same time assured the Jews of a “home” in Palestine.

Jews holocaust against the Palestinian people



Palestinian population shrunk from 980,000 (in 1948) to 192,000 (in 1954) due to forced expulsion and genocide committed by the Jews state-sponsored terror forces (with their western accomplices) whilst at the same period, the Jewish population increased from 650,000 (in 1948) to 1,530,000 (in 1954) and to 2,500,000 (in 1969) due to influx of Jewish immigrants from the Western and other countries.



Since the occupation of Israel in 1948, about 5,100,000 Palestinians have been massacred. These include the:



Post 1967 excess deaths of 300,000; Post 1967 under 5 infant deaths of 200,000;



3,600 under 5 years old in ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT)’ infants die each year in the OPT “Prisons due to Israel ignoring of Geneva Conventions (Source UNRWA). When Palestinian freedom-fighters fight for their liberation, the U.S, E.U and the sympathizers of the criminal Jewish state referred to them as ‘terrorists’.



Almost all upheavals in the Middle East and other parts of the world have their root cause(s) from these grievous injustices perpetrated against the Palestinians.



America’s so-called ‘war against terrorism’ after the September 11 attacks have been used partly as a pretext to halt the momentum gathered by the Palestinians Liberation Organization (PLO) and silence their facilitators. Though this ‘terrorist attack’ is disputed by other independent investigators who rather claim it as an ‘inside job’ by the American CIA. (http://www.rense.com) (https://wtlcfm.com/634651/the-11-most-compelling-911-conspiracy-theories/)



From the Biblical perspective

Jeremiah: 32:30 – For the children of Israel and the children of Judah have only done evil before me…..said the LORD.



John 8:44-47; Jews children of the devil?



I King 19:14; …, because the children of Israel have forsaken thy covenant,…, and slain thy prophets with the sword;….



I king 14:15 …, and shall root up Israel out of this good land,…, and shall scatter them beyond the river….



Genesis 12: 1-3 Lord Promise Abraham land



Genesis 13: 15 Land promised to Abraham seeds



Note: Because of biblical politics, the writers refused to recognize Ismael as the legitimate son of Abraham though God Himself bless both Ishmael (Gen 17:20) and Isaac. No wonder, the King James Bible dictionary contains the name of ‘Isaac’ but not ‘Ishmael’!



Recent development

The U.S. regime under President Donald Trump proposed what he calls the “Deal of the century” to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The plan began in November 2017, led by Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law), and is in two parts: the economic portion and the political portion. Under the economic plan, $50 billion investment was to be divided into $26 billion on loans, $13 billion in grants, and $11 billion in private investments for the Palestinians. For the political part, Kushner said, the peace proposal will not include the phrase “two-state” solution! [Steinbuch, Yaron (May 3, 2019)] What that means is that Palestinians should never dream of having their own state in their entire existence! What a sarcastic-diabolic deal! No wonder the Palestinian authority distance themselves from the deal and the deal was termed ‘death on arrival’.



Conclusion



The behavior of the Israelites from the Biblical era till today has not changed; which is shedding the blood of innocent lives and rebel God’s commandment and shun justice (John 7: 50-52), (Matt 27:23). Are Jews children of the devil as contain in John 8:44? Furthermore, no rational being will “act” based on myth by persecuting and executing innocent people.



Pray for the oppressed and the persecuted! May the Almighty God save them from the wicked hands of the devil.



May the Almighty God save the Palestinians from the handiwork of the wicked and the devil who continue to shed their blood after forcibly taken off their possessions. May the peace and the blessing of the Creator be with all those who uphold justice and embrace righteousness. Ameen.



