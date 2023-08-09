Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is hiding like a spider since his government has failed

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Political analysts and Ghanaians can acknowledge the silence of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for a very long time. The information minister is among many of the leading NPP politicians who keeps backing this miserable failed government, then all of a sudden disappeared. Why such a long silence?

Ghanaians need to ask him, however; knowing that his silence signifies the failure of his government, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah now comes out to commends the Gh¢21Bn cut in the 2023 Budget.



There was a time when Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the information minister, would follow the president wherever he went, even on radio shows, but he has since vanished from the political scene because Akufo-Addo continues to embarrass him with insignificant and meaningless statements, and above all, he has lost faith in his government.



I can’t forget begging the information minister to encourage Akufo Addo to take up the old government’s unfinished projects.



Wouldn’t things have been different for this government if those projects had been completed? After all, they are for Ghanaians, and Akufo-Addo couldn’t even boast of completing any big project other than renaming existing institutions. Just like the president, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who used to brag about being Ghana’s youngest politician or working in the NPP government, is incompetent, corrupt, and pompous, with little advancement for the state.



You are not a normal human being if you are a politician and are not embarrassed to be serving this stupid administration. Africa has seen a plethora of dismal and useless governments, but none can compare to Akufo-Addo’s awful leadership, a man who used his father’s power to enter politics to rob and destroy the country at the same time. If I were connected to Akufo-Addo, I will be shamed since he is not a politician but rather an incompetent opportunist.

If Mahama had done one-tenth of the damage Akufo-Addo has done to Ghana, his adversaries would have demanded his head on a silver platter; nevertheless, Akufo-Addo will pay for his crimes before or after he steps down as president. I will advise Kojo Oppong Nkrumah not to force himself to speak up because staying silent is preferable to Richard Ahiagba exposing himself with dumb comments against the NDC, a party that did not create such a terrible political and economic catastrophe.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is humiliated because he sees himself as a failure for disappointing Ghanaians. Wasn’t this the same information minister who was making headlines every day in favor of his government?



So, why is Kojo Oppong now pretending to be dead, even though he is still alive? The information minister has been a staunch supporter of Akufo-Addo’s corruption, incompetence, and laziness. Indeed, if he is intelligent, he should have resigned by now.



However, NPP politicians hate resigning because they cannot bear public shame and humiliation. More significantly, they must continue to steal the state to make life easier for themselves during difficult times. Nkrumah has avoided addressing the public in his formal job as minister of information for some time now, and he has failed to speak on the Cecilia Dapaah incident, the Ameri deal claim against Gabby Otchere Darko by Boakye Agyarko, and other matters.



Isn’t having someone like Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Ghana’s Minister of Information a disgrace? The information minister, who previously stated that his government deals with corruption more than any other government, has been conquered by corruption and has now fled to hide. Let me remind Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah that he who fights and flees, lives to fight another day.