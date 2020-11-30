‘Kokromoti’ Power

Go and cast your vote. It is your true power

Go and cast your vote

It is your true power



Oh, this bonafide sham?



Our vote is ‘their’ power



Citizens have no power



Stop beguiling the teens



It’s the NCCE’s saying, not mine.

For decades, they’ve preached this message.



When the papal seat is finally won



The President takes a dogmatic stance



The apparatchiks lay fresh big eggs



And the rights of citizens go to asylum



For this reason, my voting apathy.

Respected, I repeat, I’m not voting.



Once you fail to exercise your franchise,



we’ll then choose a ruler for you, think!



There are two totems on the paper



The umbrella; it provides protection.



The elephant; it signifies hard work.

What else is left to convince you?



I know our tomorrow is a dead leaf



The umbrella and elephant are both deaf



Their gullies of corruption are awful



The economy isn’t looking any beautiful



Dear sons, don’t pay attention to him.

Respected, the value is still the same.



Can you change the channel from this advert?



Little children want to watch Scooby Doo.