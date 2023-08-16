Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, stop disrespecting the Kantanka brand we love

The CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo

From a panoramic view, I have observed the young CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr. for quite a while. He is a young adult who is doing well for himself.

Indeed, the words of William Shakespeare, "Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them", resonate.



Don't you agree Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has lived a very inspiring life? His prominence normally may have eclipsed his children but Adjoa Safo has built her niche and his brother has also bloomed filling his father's big shoes.



It will be unfair to refer to Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr as a socialite but I think he has on many occasions shown his passion for the arts and entertainment and hasn't spared himself the spotlight and attention of the media.



Among the many things Roberto Greene has shared in his book, the need for "Court Attention at All Costs" is still of relevance. Whether the attention he receives as a CEO is engineered or not, it is strategic to bring traction to the brand he represents. His brand should always boost and enhance the recognition and awareness of the Kantanka brand.



However, I believe the young CEO has on many occasions made moves that may severely affect the appeal of his brand.



In 2019, he made the headlines for showing off other expensive car brands in his residence. I think he has the habit of driving and displaying other luxury brands even though he represents the Ghanaian brand Kantanka. I have on many occasions ignored this but last night I saw a picture of him "flexing" a Rolls Royce. I for one, like Kantanka cars because I believe in the Kantanka story but things like this lower my spirits.

His posture affects the beliefs and attitudes of the consumer as these are mental evaluations and feelings that consumers and potential ones have towards a brand.



If the CEO of the brand is even choosing other brands over his own, then the customer may pass by the brand for other options. These little things affect how the consumer perceives, process, and respond to marketing messages which influence their purchase decisions and loyalty.



As much as there is nothing wrong with celebrating your success, it beats me, how he will flaunt other automobiles when he is struggling to get Ghanaians to patronize his father's brand. It is a line a CEO of a growing brand from Ghana should not cross.



You can't be playing the "support made in Ghana" card to whip up interest and sales for your product while you have opted for its substitutes. How do you create customer loyalty and brand loyalty for your product?



He flashes a Mercedes G-Wagon and a Rolls Royce but expects me to buy a Kantanka. Is that not ridiculous?