Lack of toilet facilities and changing rooms for girls at Pomadze-Asebu D/A Basic Schools

A file photo

Education is a fundamental human right that is essential for the growth and development of individuals and societies. However, the lack of proper places of convenience and changing rooms for girls is hindering the provision of quality education in the district. This issue is not only a matter of discomfort to the pupils and teachers but it's also violates their human rights.

I am disheartened that a community like Pomadze-Asebu which has a school populated over one thousand(1000) learners and over sixty teaching staff will have no place of convenience in this 21st century, especially a community with so many influential leaders.



Access to proper sanitation facilities is a basic human right and a crucial factor in ensuring the health, safety, and dignity of individuals, particularly in educational institutions. Without these facilities, students and teachers may face difficulties in managing their bodily functions, leading to health problems and potential absenteeism.



In addition, the absence of changing rooms for girls can create significant barriers for female students to participate in physical activities and sports. The lack of these facilities can lead to discomfort and embarrassment, and in some cases, may discourage girls from attending school altogether.



It is imperative that the District government provide adequate facilities for students and staff, and it is the responsibility of local authorities and educational institutions to ensure that schools meet these basic standards. Improving the infrastructure of schools to include proper sanitation facilities and changing rooms is not only a matter of basic human rights but also contributes to creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



Regardless of the number of students and staff, the Gomoa Central District Assembly has the responsibility to provide adequate and accessible toilet facilities for the students and staff of Pomadze-Asebu Basic Schools as well as to all other schools in their jurisdictions, including those with disabilities.



Persons living with disabilities often face significant barriers to accessing basic facilities and services, including restrooms and changing rooms, which can be a major hindrance to their education and well-being. It is essential that the assembly prioritize the needs of all students and staff, including those with disabilities, by providing accessible facilities that cater for their needs.

The immediate need for proper sanitation facilities, including places of convenience and changing rooms, is crucial for Pomadze-Asebu Basic schools to ensure that all students and staff have access to the necessary facilities to facilitate their learning and well-being. Providing facilities that cater to the needs of persons living with disabilities is also an essential aspect of ensuring equal opportunities for all individuals in the school community.



What can the District Assembly and partners do?



The district assembly and other developmental partners can take several steps to avert the situation of inadequate toilet facilities at Pomadze-Asebu Basic schools. Here are some possible suggestions:



Conduct a needs assessment: The district assembly and developmental partners can conduct a needs assessment to identify the specific facilities that are lacking at the school. This assessment can include input from the school community, including students, teachers, and parents.



Develop a comprehensive plan: Based on the needs assessment, the district assembly and developmental partners can develop a comprehensive plan to address the infrastructure needs of the school, including the construction of proper sanitation facilities and changing rooms. The plan should also include provisions for accessibility for persons with disabilities.



Allocate funds: The district assembly and developmental partners can allocate funds to support the implementation of the plan. These funds can be sourced from government budgets, donor funding, or public-private partnerships.

Engage with the school community: The district assembly and developmental partners can engage with the school community to ensure that their input is incorporated into the planning and implementation process. This engagement can help to build ownership and support for the project among the school community.



Monitor and evaluate progress: The district assembly and developmental partners should monitor and evaluate the progress of the project to ensure that it is meeting its objectives. This evaluation can help to identify any challenges or opportunities for improvement.



By taking these steps, the district assembly and their developmental partners can avert the situation of inadequate sanitation facilities at Pomadze-Asebu Basic schools in the Gomoa Central District in the Central Region of Ghana and ensure that the school community has access to the necessary facilities to facilitate their learning and well-being.



Finally, I appeal to Individuals, philanthropists, and NGOs to partner the school to support the construction of proper sanitation facilities and changing rooms. This can include making one-time donations or committing to ongoing projects in the school as a social responsibility.