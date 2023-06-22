Lawlessness and lies are retarding the socio-economic development of Ghana, the country of my birth

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

No country, I repeat, no country can prosper when built on the wobbling foundation of lawlessness and lies. Lamentably, Ghana, the country of my birth, by proven practical observations, could well be said to have been built on the supporting pillars of lies and lawlessness.

No wonder the country is not moving forward as envisaged by President Nana Akufo-Addo and contrary to the expectation of discerning Ghanaians. How can the nation’s economy thrive in the midst of perpetration and perpetuation of lawlessness and lies by politicians and their agents and assigns?



I feel nauseous and want to puke when I see the major opposition party’s (NDC) top brass with their members always spewing lies about the achievements and policies of the ruling NPP government all on intent to cause public disaffection for the president and his government.



Such lies and lawlessness could well be said to be often masterminded and orchestrated by no less a person than former President John Dramani Mahama, now the ubiquitous flag bearer of NDC.



Knowing very well how the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have exacerbated the world economy with Ghana not being an exception, John Dramani Mahama goes around the country twisting the facts and the truth, telling many a gullible Ghanaian differently. He blames the economic hardships currently faced by Ghanaians in Ghana, on the alleged mismanagement of the country’s economy by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government.



Let me be emphatic with Ghanaians in this publication by telling them to their face that the economic hardship currently facing Ghana is a worldwide phenomenon but not something peculiarly limited to Ghana.



In my previous publications, I talked about how food prices and those of other essential commodities have skyrocketed in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States of America, just to mention a few countries in the world. Does the increment in prices of goods in the mentioned countries an indication of the mismanagement of their economies by their respective leaders and if yes, how?

John Dramani Mahama acknowledges how Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine have impacted the world economy when he grants interviews to white journalists abroad but with his snake-like split tongue, he says differently when in Ghana. What a shameless bloody liar he is!



Why should he go to Assin North constituency to tell the people that President Nana Akufo-Addo has arranged to get rid of James Gyakye Quayson, their recently ousted member of parliament, all because the NPP is seeking to be the majority in parliament?



Why should some of the NPP faithful go to the same constituency and in their house-to-house campaign canvassing for votes to win the pending by-election for the parliamentary seat, tell people that President Nana Akufo-Addo sacked James Gyakye Quayson because he wants the NPP to be majority in parliament to vote in favour of the “Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer + (LGBTQ+).



When did the president say he is in support of the culturally-forbidden acts of homosexuality in Ghana?



The NDC are liars to the same exponential degree as they breathe or eat.



When President John Dramani Mahama knew very well that he had lost the presidential election 2020, he still gathered the NDC faithful in their multitude to hit the roads in Accra burning tyres and destroying properties, agitating that he has been robbed of his victory by the Electoral Commission.

You all know about the drama that played out in court during the hearing of his petition filed with the Supreme Court and what the NDC’s then National Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said when contesting for the National Chairmanship of the NDC with then National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



When any member of the NDC breaks the law and they are arrested, you will see most of the NDC guys trooping to the court, talking ill about the courts and the judges if the judgment goes against their fellow NDC member.



How can Ghana be socially and economically developed under such lawless and fabricated lies with the intent to gain political power only to come to deplete the coffers of the state?



Fellow Ghanaians, let us wise up to guard against being deceived by the lies of some politicians, especially, the NDC flag bearer John Dramani Mahama, the clueless, populist, incompetent, corrupt and liar. He has been so consumed by the quest for political power that he will go to any length to lie and act lawlessly if that can obtain him the power he so desperately needs.



To former President John Dramani Mahama and his agents and assigns with those babies with sharp teeth, be aware that no country on earth can successfully be built on the foundations of lies, lawlessness, corruption and selfishness.