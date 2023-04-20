Leave Kennedy Agyapong alone, what have you done for NPP grassroots?

Prince Adjei (Guy Gee)

The listing of achievements and contributions of the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ruffled feathers among some members especially those who gravitate towards the camp of other aspirants. Hon. Agyapong on a number of his visits to the party people across the country, has enumerated his financial and material contributions to the NPP since 1992.

This some believe amounts to boasting and bragging. Such critics posit that, Ken Ohene Agyapong behaves as if he is the only financier in the NPP and are calling for him to keep quiet since there are other members who help the party on the quiet.



There is no better time to list achievements and contributions to the party than now. Former flagbearers of the party like Prof. Adu Boahen, President Kufour, President Akufo-Addo at one point in time made the party aware of their contributions when they were seeking its mandate to lead. Did that mean these great personalities of our tradition were also talking too much or were bragging? When did it become a crime to tell one's achievements in his own party especially if you want to seek their mandate?



If for nothing at all, the straight-talking Ken has helped many vulnerable groups and individuals in the party more than any other member. At least, his Ghc20,000 (200 million cedis) that he gave to UCC TESCON members to support their movements in the 2008 presidential and parliamentary elections, is still fresh in the minds of TESCON members aside other numerous donations.



Which other party person do we hear either privately or publicly, in appointing position or awarded with contract, doing such gestures?



Some we know are also of the view that, the NPP government has dashed Kennedy Agyapong a lot of contracts and deals and has made enough money, hence, if he donates to the party, it should not be news. What these critics fail to remember is that, the NPP tasted power only from 2000 and exited in 2008. So during the opposition days from 1992 to 2000 when the party was in opposition, who was giving Mr. Kennedy Agyapong contracts?

The fact is that, the straight-talking Ken did not benefit from any contract in our opposition days and yet, he was still helping the party financially and materially.



One thing that is worrying is that, there are some government appointees like ministers, deputy ministers, MMDCEs, Chief Executive Officers and heads of state institutions who have held post for the past 6 years running but have not given any employment or financial support to some of our grassroot supporters. Ironically, part of these people are criticising Hon. Agyapong for inspiring the grassroots with his contributions.



There is no contract which is bigger than political appointment in a government that has run for 6 years so far.



Even though we are in power, many of our grassroot supporters are not happy. Have the critics, some of whom are government appointees bothered to find out why our supporters are not happy but disgruntled? This is the time to let the downtrodden people in the party know that, if they continue supporting the party, it will come to a time that they will also be seeking the mandate of the party to serve.



Apart from reminding people about the achievements of Hon. Ken Agyapong in the party, it also helps to inspire other party people who feel that their support for the NPP has been in vain.