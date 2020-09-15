Opinions

Lessons of Life: Quotes of Daniel Owusu- Koranteng (Futurist Kowus)

Futurist Kowus

• Sticklers for excellence and taskmasters are weak in creating space to accommodate the natural weakness inherent in every human activity. Perfection belongs to God and angels and when we recognize that a margin of frailty and human errors should be part of human endeavors, it helps us to lift people who genuinely slacken not out of malice or self-interest but that they stumbled out of genuine motivation to serve a good course. It takes wisdom to separate miscreants from people who stumble whilst seeking the good of society for today and the future. – Daniel Owusu-Koranteng

• We spend the period of our entry and exit in life unfolding the layers of knowledge and getting wiser at each milestone until we are reduced to a rubble of nothingness. Thus, in learning to exit we learn the lesson that our service to our fellow humans and our planet earth remain the only wealth that do not rot with our mortal bodies. We become wise and happy when we live and die in the service of God and humanity. – Daniel Owusu-Koranteng



• We would all live in three generations. We live today on the legacy and sacrifice of yesterday’s generation and the hope of tomorrow’s generation. – Daniel Owusu-Koranteng



• At the age of 16 when I had no voice, I regularly experienced an average of three timber trucks carrying big round timber logs from the hinterland to the Ports for export anytime I was walking to my high school as a Day Student. I always wondered if there would be any timber left in Ghana by the time, I would be 60 years. Though I was worried about the situation, I was in a situation of helplessness. I grew up to have a voice and there were no big trees to protect. The forests were almost gone and massive gold mining operations completed the cycle of death of the environment. And we sang the dirge, our future and our environment. – Daniel Owusu-Koranteng

• Once we are hosted by the planet earth, we must participate in the regeneration of our host earth in order to be relevant to generations after us. That is the best way to be alive even beyond death. – Daniel Owusu-Koranteng



• We should plan our lives such that our relevance will transcend to generations after us. By investing in the ability of our earth to host future generations, we become immortalized. Let’s live in today’s generation but with much care for future generations. – Daniel Owusu-Koranteng



• When we sacrifice to protect the environment and humanity, we make invaluable savings in Nature’s Favour Bank which we draw on as immeasurable blessings of divine providence and protection and we receive the returns in situations of danger and need. Our investment in the protection of the environment for current and future generations yields returns far beyond the sacrifice of our efforts. – Daniel Owusu-Koranteng

