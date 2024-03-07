Let it be Mahama on December 7

NDC's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama

Two critical ingredients for successful leadership are experience and honesty.

Experience is believed to be an important aspect of life that plays a major role in one's decision-making abilities and provides the opportunity to learn from successes and failures.



Exposure also allows us to grow and evolve, giving us knowledge and insight into things that can give us an edge over others.



There are more: experience allows you to achieve more with less effort, teaches you some good lessons about patience and how to deal with failure, and leaves you with fewer regrets.



Besides, an experienced person will be able to take on more responsibilities and achieve great things.



Furthermore, honesty, another critical virtue for good leadership, helps in developing good attributes such as truthfulness and moral integrity. Therefore, lying, corruption, lack of trust, greed, etc. have no part in honesty.

Ghana has gotten to a stage where she needs a leader with these two essential attributes going into the December 7 polls. And it must be H.E. John Dramani Mahama.



This reminds me of the popular song "Let It Be Me," which was originally published in French in 1955 as "Je t'appartiens." It became popular worldwide with an English version by the Everly Brothers and later with the duet by Betty Everett and Jerry Butler.



Borrowing the lyrics of "Let It Be Me," I wish to bless the day Ghana found Mahama, and I want Ghanaians to stay around him, begging them that if it should be anybody on December 7, let it be him.



It should not be an inexperienced driver's mate. Let's show by our votes to Mahama that we love him only.