Let's coalesce around the ‘John and Jane’ ticket

NDC's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

On Thursday, 8th March 2024, the political scene of the country was set ablaze by the stunning announcement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)that Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang, is the running mate of the Flag-bearer of the party for the upcoming elections in the country.

According to the announcement, the academic was chosen by the NDC Flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama to partner with him in the epic elections on the 7th of December this year after receiving the endorsement of the Council of Elders and the NEC of the NDC.



Much as the news was unsurprising to political watchers in the country, it was a thunderbolt to the various groups and lobbyists in the NDC. These groups had hoped to have their preferred ones chosen by the Flag-bearer as his running mate.



So, the re-selection of Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang was certainly a source of disappointment to them. Of course, it's a normal thing to have ambitions and have an eye on the coveted and ultimate prize, the presidency a country!



The problem with the NDC is that there are too many people who are qualified to be the president of Ghana. Looking at their fiercest political opponents,the NPP who have served the country with some individuals as presidential candidates, the NDC has more than enough potential materials!!!



But, alas, the contingency of the current situation politically, makes it unsound to open the door to a choice, other than Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang. Otherwise, it would have thrown the NDC in a row with the potential of dividing it and leaving the NDC in fragments leading up to the 7th December elections which must be won by all means.



It is, therefore, a political masterstroke to retain John and Jane on the ballot paper as the team to win the elections without any internal wrangling.

The John and Jane ticket, I believe, is the best way forward for the NDC in this year's general elections! It is true that in the run-up to the announcement, it was rife in the NDC circles of scores of persons who until the announcement of Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang as running mate, were canvassing for the position. Who among them was not qualified for the position? I would like to say that, knowing their pedigree and their standing in the NDC, they were more than capable and qualified.



They have also served their stewardship through thick and thin in the NDC and were positioned to take up what they had perceived to be the logical end to their political pursuits!



For now, the numerous covetous presidential elements in the NDC are advised to shelve their ambitions of being a running mate of the NDC for the coming presidential elections.



Instead, they should coalesce around the John and Jane ticket to wrestle power from the underperforming and incompetent Nana Ado Danquah Akufo-Addo and Mahamadu Bawumia's administration a.k.a the driver and his mate.



This is because their political dreams would be better served only when the NDC wins the upcoming elections on a massive scale. This will make it a daunting task for the battered NPP thereafter to ever dream of making a serious comeback to the political terrain in the immediate future.



It must not be lost on them that in 2028 and beyond, the NDC will have a level playing field for all aspirants to enable them to unleash their political libido in the NDC political terrain. The names of such aspirants that I have gathered in my notepad are many and marketable. It, therefore, gives me comfort and inspiration that, the NDC has come to stay and will for a long time to come, be a dominant force in the Ghanaian political arena. Nothing is lost, and nothing will be lost. Insha Allah!