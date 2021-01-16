Let's not make the mistake of the past

NPP supporters at a rally

As a Party managed by human beings, we cannot expect perfection in our activities and actions. Yes, we may make mistakes in our quest to shaping the destiny of Mother Ghana. But, one thing which is clear is that, between two evils, there is a better evil.

However, it seems Ghanaians easily forget the past and take the good things happening currently in their life as normal. For instance, due to propaganda and lies being churned out by our opponents, we tend to see pragmatic programmes and policies geared toward improving our lives as nothing.



Indeed, we boast of free SHS that seeks to give knowledge and skills to every Ghanaian child; we have NABCO that has reduced unemployment and its attendant social vices drastically; we have enjoyed free water and electricity and dumsor has become a thing of the past. Foodstuffs of all kinds are available and at cheaper prices due to Planting for Food and Jobs and lower inflationary rate; our economy has been digitised and today one does not need to carry huge sums of money on him to transact business or spend so much time at ports.



Our schools and roads are seeing major improvements, not forgetting our health system. Logistics, such as vehicles have been given to Heads of Institutions, senior high school, the Ambulance Service, District Directors, among others. Our educational sector has been transformed and teacher and nurses trainee allowances have been restored.



These and many more have been done within the last four years under an NPP administration. The P/NDC has misruled this country for 27 solid years and not a single social intervention policy was implemented. The question that begs for an answer is; Why does any patriotic Ghanaian think that, the NDC would be a better alternative to the NPP?



Fellow Ghanaians, let's not make the mistake of 2008, where political power was given to the NDC due to anger. Let's not capitalise on the few mistakes by some of our NPP leaders and swallow the NDC's propaganda that, they are better than us. We have seen them in government before and their legacy of dumsor, violence, corruption and incompetence cannot be wiped away easily from our minds.

We, the NPP, have the men and the programmes to make Ghana better. We discovered oil, implemented LEAP, NHIA, MASLOC, YEA, among others. In our next four years, I am confident things would be better than what we find ourselves today. As former President Kufuor said; "It is better to be a messenger in your Party in government than a General Secretary in Party in opposition".



Let's therefore give our maximum support to His Excellency, President Akufo-Addo and his Team to deliver. He needs our prayers, constructive advice and support to succeed. To err, they say is human. It is hoped that, all those who are disappointed in the current happenings in the Party would forgive and forget so that, we unite and work towards Victory 2024.



We need to break the jinx of 8-year term in 2024 and this a must. The longer the NPP stays in power, the better for the progress of this country because the worst performance of the NPP government is the best one coming from the NDC. Therefore, for the sake of Free SHS and scholarship for Tertiary students, let's protect the NPP.



Long Live Ghana!



Long Live the NPP!!

Long Live President Akufo-Addo!!!



Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang



(0547851100)



Asante Bekwai-Asakyiri