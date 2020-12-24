Let the law take its full course with those threatening the life of President Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his capacity as the sitting president of Ghana is the symbol of embodiment of Ghana as a nation and a people. He does not only represent himself, protect his individual image and reputation but also, he does represent the image of Ghana.

Therefore, any numerous threats of harm or death against his person, or preposterous allegations of crimes against him, by extension, do affect the image of Ghana in what is a direct proportion in mathematics.



To begin with, one Appiah Stadium, a Kumasi young man, about a year ago, rained unprintable number of insults on President Nana Akufo-Addo. He proceeded to accuse him of smoking and dealing in weed ("wee" as known in Ghana), otherwise officially called marijuana. All the insults so far hurled at the person of Nana Akufo-Addo since he became the president of Ghana, do really cut across the bones. They are extremely painful.



When Appiah Stadium was arrested not for the insults he heaped on the person of President Nana Akufo-Addo but his accusal that he smokes and deals in marijuana, he started weeping like a chicken baby. It is a crime to smoke or sell marijuana (ganja) in Ghana, the reading public must please take note. He was to assist the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police in order to charge and probably arraign the president for committing a prosecutable crime unworthy of any Ghanaian citizen, let alone, a sitting president, if indeed, he was a wee smoker and a dealer.



Appiah Stadium pleaded for mercy, saying he was just lying and that he has no evidence to back the bogus claims he had made against the president. He made a personal appeal to the president denying his accusations against him, pleading for forgiveness from both the president and the Ghanaian public.



President Nana Akufo-Addo pardoned him. He ordered the police to drop any investigatory charges against him. However, hardly had he been let off the hook when he started casting insinuations against the president, praising and holding in high esteem former President John Dramani Mahama, his saviour and lord.

After Appiah Stadium came a certain Senior High School student. He also insulted the person of President Nana Akufo-Addo. This incident had to do with the final school year examination by the 3rd year Senior High School students. He was groundlessly accusing the president for either making the examinations more difficult for the students, or not allowing them to cheat at the exams. Was the president who set the examination questions or was he an invigilator in the examination halls? How naive and stupid could this ungrateful boy be? After he had insulted the president to his satisfaction, the final year student put his video clip out on the social media. It went viral. Once he started receiving condemnatory messages from well-meaning Ghanaians, he came out to apologise to the President. He was pardoned.



Then came another lackey of John Dramani Mahama called Oheneba Boamah Bennie, a programme presenter at Power FM. This smelly beast with a head nearly like that of a cerebral palsy sufferer, posted a video clip of himself insulting and threatening President Nana Akufo-Addo. As soon as he was arrested by the police, the NDC hierarchy trooped to the Ghana Police CID headquarters to solidarize with him. When he was granted police bail, he came out tendering in his insincere apology to the president for insulting and threatening him with death. From his apology and how he was thankful to the NDC, any discerning Ghanaian could establish that he was not remorseful at all. He was just pretending.



Finally, another so-called Senior High School student who indeed did not attend Senior High School, has also come out to heap unprintable insults on, and threats against, the person of President Nana Akufo-Addo. This idiot has also come out to apologise to the President but insisting that His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has rigged election 2020 in his favour.



To cut a long story short, for how long will Ghanaians, or President Nana Akufo-Addo, allow political sycophants sympathetic to the cause of the NDC, tarnish the image of Ghana by their lambasting of the president and threats to kill him, with impunity? When is the red line going to be drawn so that whoever crosses the Rubicon will be dealt with mercilessly? The president is the symbol of Ghana so to threaten to kill him and get away with it, is not right. It is a sign of weakness on the part of the nation.



To attack his policies and programmes as best as you see fit, being deprived of intelligence and knowledge, is fine with me. However, to attack his person but not actions, and to threaten him with harm or death, with impunity, can never be tolerated by me, the author of this publication.

I pray the president to no longer intervene to grant these scoundrels pardon but to allow the laws of the land to take their full rigorous course with them; the only way to teach them unforgettable lesson that will compel would-be youngster ganging up to insult and threaten him to stop. If not, the Ghanaians desiring to threaten his life as may be instigated by some potential NDC murderers will never learn.



Why has politics become so low and cheap in Ghana? You can insult the president as much and long as you want but to threaten him with death, coup d'état or maim him, is to have gone overboard.



Merry Christmas and long healthy life to President Nana Akufo-Addo, his Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia, and all discerning Ghanaians.



"Afi nyia pa" to all Ghanaians and my fans worldwide.