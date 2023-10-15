Letter to Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi)

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) popularly known as Chairman Wontumi is alleged to have said the following;

"You don't vote for us but expect us to help you when there is a disaster . Go to NDC for your help, don't disturb Nana Addo."



If the above words were truly uttered by Chairman Wontumi, one of the main figures in the NPP, in the face of the Akosombo Dam Spillage Disaster, l suppose every meaningful Ghanaian should be worried for this is weird, to say the least.



It is disheartening that well over 5,000 homes and several communities in both Ketu South Municipality and Keta Municipality have been flooded and the only relief for them is this uncouth tribal comment.



What you forgot to understand is that every political party on this planet Earth has its stronghold, therefore, the Volta Region happens to be the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) too. Similarly, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has its stronghold in the Ashanti Region. This, however, does not mean all Ewes vote for the NDC or all Asantes vote for the NPP.



For instance, in 2016 the NPP garnered 60,802 votes representing 10.8 % while in the 2020 general elections, the same party had 101,084 of the total votes cast in the same region representing 14.1 %.

For all intentions and purposes, your comments are unacceptable and must be called out by all state actors. The President is not elected to serve the interests of a few in the country but many as mandated by the constitution of the Republic of Ghana. Is it possible for you to pinpoint who exactly voted for our President in 2016 and 2020?



It is a tragedy that we should choose and pick who to commiserate with in the face of this major disaster in this country because of politics. In your distorted morality weaved in tribalism, it is fantastic for Ewes to be in this predicament because they do not vote for the party that you presently chair.



As it stands now, those affected communities have no electricity, and they have also lost their farms and other belongings. Children in these areas will not be able to go to school until God knows when. It is sad.



l can assure you that the EWES you hate to see today though smaller in number, will see them forever.