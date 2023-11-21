Letter to Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George

I write to you in response to the comments you made about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and a highly respected figure in our nation. I believe that it is crucial to address these remarks, not just for the sake of Dr. Bawumia, but for the unity and tranquility of our society as a whole.

Firstly, it is important to acknowledge Dr. Bawumia's endeavours to foster religious cordiality and unity in Ghana, a diverse country that prides itself on religious tolerance. As a Muslim leader in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the biggest political party in Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has consistently sought to bridge gaps between different religious communities and promote interfaith understanding. His work in this area is a testament to his dedication to peaceful coexistence and societal harmony.



Your comments, which suggest a misunderstanding of Islam and its teachings, are unfortunate and concerning. They not only misrepresent Dr. Bawumia's efforts but also risk exacerbating tensions in our peaceful society. Our nation's strength lies in its diversity and the respect its citizens have for one another, irrespective of their faith. Comments such as yours can undermine this respect and potentially incite discord.



In our country, the 1992 constitution guarantees freedom of speech under Article 21, a right that is integral to our democracy. However, this right is not absolute. It comes with the responsibility to use speech in a way that respects the rights and freedoms of others, avoids inciting hatred or violence, and contributes to the peaceful coexistence that characterizes our society. Your comments, I'm afraid, fall short of these expectations.



As a public figure, your words carry weight and have the potential to influence public opinion. This position of influence comes with a responsibility to promote understanding, respect, and unity, especially given Ghana's diverse religious landscape. By making comments that misrepresent Islam and belittle the efforts of leaders like Dr. Bawumia, you risk heightening tensions and creating divisions among our people.

I urge you, Mr. George, to consider the potential impact of your words and actions. It is essential that we all work to promote a peaceful, tolerant, and united Ghana. This includes fostering respect for all religions and their followers and acknowledging the positive efforts of our leaders, regardless of their faith.



In continuing your work in public service, I implore you to consider the principles of respect, understanding, and unity that are essential to our nation's identity. I hope that you will take this opportunity to reflect on your comments, seek a deeper understanding of Islam, and work towards promoting interfaith harmony.



In a world that already has its fair share of divisions and conflicts, let us not add to it, but rather work towards unity and peace. Let us remember that, as Ghanaians, our strength lies in our diversity, our respect for each other, and our shared commitment to maintaining the peace and harmony that characterizes our great nation.



