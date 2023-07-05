Lordina, a woman with an adorable heart of gold

Former First Lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama

There is a saying that behind every successful husband is a woman and Ghana Heads of State since independence have been blessed with wonderful and hardworking women. Among them are: Fathia Nkrumah, wife to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah; Mildred Ankrah, wife to Joseph Ankrah; Christine Afrifa, wife of Akwasi Afrifa; Nana Yeboakua Ofori-Atta, wife of Edward Akufo-Addo; Naa Morkor Busia, wife of Dr. Abrefa Busia; Faustina Acheampong, wife of Ignatius Kutu Acheampong; Emily Akuffo, wife of Fred Akuffo; Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Jerry John Rawlings; Fulera Limann, wife of Dr. Hilla Limann; Theresa Kufuor, wife of John Agyekum Kufuor; Ernestina Naadu Mills, wife of Prof John Evans Atta Mills; Lordina Mahama, wife of John Dramani Mahama.

All the above-mentioned ladies were and are beautiful women of substance and class, but for the purpose of this article I want to throw my searchlight on one of them – Her Excellency Lordina Mahama.



Madam Lordina was born on March 6, 1963, to Mr. and Mrs. Effah of blessed memory, and was the last of three children of her parents. Jema-Ampoma in the Nkoranza district of the Bono East Region is where she comes from.



Auntie Lordina had her basic education at the Tishigu Anglican Primary School in Tamale, and did her GCE “O” Level at the Ghana Secondary School in Tamale, where she met her sweetheart John Dramani Mahama for the first time.



Chai, I have filla oo, I have apo paa; do you know that Madam Lordina is one of the finest cooks in the country? Not only does she has practical experience in cooking; she has a certificate in catering from the Flair Catering Services. Our former First Lady also has a Bachelor Degree in Hospitality Management, MA in Governance and Leadership; and a couple of Honorary Doctorate Degrees.



Besides, Madam Lordina is a polyglot: she speaks English, Hausa, Dagbani and Twi fluently, making her an effective communicator to a wide range of audience.

As the president of the organisation of African First Ladies against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA), our former First Lady worked tirelessly to see Ghana move towards an HIV free future, through the Prevention of Mother-to-Child-Transmission, safe sex and reduction of stigma.



She also worked hard towards the reduction of the number of cervical and breast cancer cases in Ghana by creating awareness and encouraging women to go for regular medical examination.



Lordina Mahama is selfless and very humane – her foundation, the Lordina Foundation, worked in promoting the welfare of the underprivileged, especially women and children across the country.



The medical outreach of her foundation has reached out to many regions and districts in Ghana. They have covered over thirty-six districts hospitals in the Northern, Central, Western, Volta, Ashanti and Greater Accra regions, and still counting.



Furthermore, The Lordina Foundation has instituted a scholarship programme to support brilliant but needy and deprived female students to further their education in Ghana and abroad. It also worked to secure funds for the establishment of dining halls, kitchens and teacher motivation programmes for deprived communities throughout Ghana.

Her love for children in orphanages is awesome; and her support for them has been matchless. Huge donations in kind and in cash have been made to orphanages over the past years. She took her love for these lovely but unfortunate ones to another level by adopting a baby girl from the Osu Children’s Home as her daughter some years ago.



With all the things Her Lordina Mahama has done, one thing that stands out prominently, and I believe has ascended the throne room of God is her love and support for the inmates at the Gambaga “Witches” Camp. The former First Lady has embarked on a project to provide accommodation and educational facilities to the inmates of the camp. These comprise of the construction of quarters, dormitories, offices and classroom blocks for the proposed Gambaga Women’s Training Institute for inmates and their dependents.



And now comes the shocker! Some years ago, on Christmas Day, madam visited her friends at the camp to present them with their Christmas gifts and also fraternize with them. The alleged witches were so touched that they hugged Her Excellency and broke into uncontrollable weeping.



Tears stung in the eyes of Mrs. Mahama as she swallowed a lump in her throat! She also broke into an uncontrollable weeping; my eyes welled up with tears too as I watched the video.



In Luke 10:41, Jesus told Martha that she is worried about many things, but only one thing is needed and Mary has chosen it, and it will never be taken away from her. Similarly, our former First Lady has chosen one thing that can never be taken away from her – she has touched the heart of the underprivileged and that of God. And I think she has an adorable heart of Gold!