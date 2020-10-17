MP/PC for Afigya Kwabre south constituency deserves another term

William Owuraku Aidoo, Mp for Afigya Kwabre south constituency

The need for issue-based politicking in our recent political dispensation and more importantly going into election 2020 brings to us a greater responsibility of making known the good works of our parliamentary candidate and party/government.

Some constituents of the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency are of the view that the member of parliament cum parliamentary candidate for the NPP, Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo has offered nothing nor does he have anything to show forth as an achievement, taking into account the number of years he's served and still serving as a member of parliament. However, in democratic terms, I beg to differ from their point of view.



Over the past years, he's achieved a significant lot and is still striving to better what has been done thus far. Does the question then arise why some constituents still argue that he's done nothing good in terms of constituency development?



Three answers may appropriately fit the question above. 1. That, their expectations have not been satisfactorily met by the Hon. MP. 2. That, they're acting in a manner that could be likened to political sentimental mischief and, 3. They have seen some projects and programs executed or being executed within the constituency but do not know that the same are the creation of the MP, Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo.



Of course, any of the answers above could suffice the question.



Going forward, I would respectfully want to submit that the Hon. MP's kind of leadership is one which is a well reserved, not outspoken, delegating and a team playing one. He believes in "More Work, Less Talk". Probably, a character that is not so popular in the Ghanaian political space.



For instance, would anyone ever imagine how/why a Deputy Minister of Energy in charge of Electricity who has been at the forefront of the battle against the infamous DUM-SOR be silent over how he's played a keen role in ending this national canker? He's got to make a lot of noise on this achievement. Isn't it?

Assuming without admitting that he's done nothing over the last almost four years of the NPP's government, would the people of Afigya Kwabre South Constituency not be proud that they have an MP who's supported and has been a front liner in the battle against DUM-SOR which otherwise "killed" many jobs for almost five years of the previous government's tenure?



DUM-SOR, which we all know hampered Ghana's growth in all its spheres is no more due to the competence of Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo in curbing the epidemic. This is a reasonably accurate argument to make in support of his impact on national growth and development. The people of Afigya Kwabre South should be proud of such a Son of their land.



Being considerate and in appreciation of his service to not just his constituency but the nation at large especially with regards to his proper management of the electricity sector of the energy ministry, it won't be out of place to give him four more years to serve the good people of Afigya Kwabre South Constituency and the country as a whole.



In my subsequent write-ups, I shall outline sector by sector projects and programs executed with some still being executed by the Hon. MP from specifically 2017 till date. This step, I believe, shall go a long way to enlighten many of the genuine constituents who wish to gain knowledge on some of the achievements of Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo.



At this juncture, I call on all well-meaning constituents of Afigya Kwabre South to support the candidature of Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo for another term as he continues to serve in good faith. But then, my call will be incomplete without me urging us again to equally give President Akufo-Addo and the NPP four more years to do more for all of us.



Reindolf Amankwa Member, Election 2020 NPP Research Team (Afigya Kwabre South Constituency)