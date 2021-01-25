Mad Justina Owusu-Banahene, an in-born leader with self-confidence

Mad Justina Owusu-Banahene

Reggae legend, Bob Marley, said the in his popular reggae song ‘who the cap fit, let them wear it’ when he echoed that ‘your worst enemy could be your best friend’.

I knew her in the 2000s, when I had the opportunity to do my practical studies as a student Journalist at the Ghana News Agency (GNA)’s then Brong-Ahafo Regional Office in Sunyani.



As a young and enterprising writer, I disliked her most because of what some selfish senior Journalists had said about her.



Anytime I visited and met her at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in Sunyani, I would not bother to greet her, though she might carry some smiles, and I would immediately leave the Party office because of her presence.



As a student writer, interested in politics and attached to the GNA, it was a great opportunity to always prove your worth, so I was frequenting offices of the various political parties to nose for stories.



One day, this woman approached me at the premises of the NPP’s office, interacted with me and later offered me lunch. It was then I discovered the true character of Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister designate.

Getting closer to her, I realised colleagues and others abhorred her because of her true sense of discipline, truthfulness, and straight forwardness.



My long standing relationship with her started from there, and we have since been friends. I really admired and cherished her most because of the countless pieces of advice she always gave to Journalists any moment we met her at official assignments.



She is always easy going, welcoming, carries a smiling face of humility, modesty, love, affection, self-confidence and humour.



Madam Owusu-Banahene is truly an in-born leader, with graceful features, and a youthful beauty, which made her look younger than her age, but wiser in wisdom.



In fact, my ‘worse enemy is now my best friend’; I admire most because she carries a true picture of biblical womanhood.

Her Biography



Madam Owusu-Banahene, popularly known as ‘Awo Batanpa’ is 51-year old-Politician, Christian and educationist, born on April 2, 1970 in Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality.



Until her appointment as the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive in May 2019, she was a lecturer at the Berekum College of Education.



Politics



She is an NPP woman of high repute and currently she is the National Deputy Women Organizer of the Party, a position she has held from 2018.

‘Awo’ as she is affectionately called, is a former Regional Women Organizer of the NPP in the then Brong Ahafo Region between 2008 and 2012 and she also contested as the second Vice Chairperson in the Regional Executives Elections in 2018.



She was part of the Bono Regional Campaign Team for the Elections 2020 and 2016, and she was a loyal TESCON member and Organizer at University of Cape Coast between 2001 and 2004.



Madam Owusu-Banahene was also the Vice President for the Danquah-Busia Club at Atebubu Training College in 1995 and Acherensua Secondary School in 1992.



Education



She is a PhD student in Religious Studies, and she also holds a Master of Philosophy in Religious Studies (Ethics of Religion) and Bachelor of Education (Arts), all from the University of Cape Coast.

Madam Owusu-Banahene completed Atebubu Teacher Training College where she was awarded a Teacher's Certificate A ( 3-Year Post-Sec.) in 1995, and she had her G.C.E. 'A' Level from Acherensua Secondary School in 1992, and G.C.E. 'O' Level from Techiman Secondary School in 1989.



Work Experience



Until her appointment as the Sunyani MCE, in May 2019, Madam Owusu-Banahene was a lecturer at the Berekum College of Education. She also worked as a part-time lecturer at Jackson College of Education in Sunyani (2010-2019), St. Ambrose College of Education in Dormaa-Akwamu (2010-2016).



Between 1995 and 2000 she worked as a teacher with the Ghana Education Service (Addokpe JSS) and did her mandatory National Service at Third Battalion Garrison JHS.