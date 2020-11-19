Mahama can never be president again - Why?

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Although I cannot present myself as a pastor, a soothsayer, a prophet, or a black magician, I was the first person to predict through a couple of articles a few years ago that NDC will stay in opposition for at least sixteen years (see: ‘Why Dr Bawumiah could keep NDC in opposition for sixteen years-part I&II; ghanaweb.com/modernghana.com,16/12/2016).

Indeed, I cannot ensconce myself in the armchair of ‘Men of God’, far from it.



Truthfully, my earlier prediction was not from God. I am an unrepentant sinner and therefore God would not send me to deliver a message to His children in the presence of His begotten son, ‘the Angel Obinim.



I rather based my prediction on Ghanaians overwhelming acceptance of the NPP administration and a retrospective analysis of the successive NDC governments performances in the area of socio-economic standards of living.



Whilst some of us genuinely empathise with the concerned Ghanaians over Mahama’s puzzling desperation to reclaim the presidency, the NDC loyalists, whose businesses inadvertently collapsed in the wake of the unspeakable dumsor, unfortunately, seem oblivious to the apocalypse of Mahama returning to the Jubilee House.



The sceptics rightly fret that it would be extremely disastrous if Mahama was to reclaim the presidency, given the catastrophic errors in decision-making which led to the massive economic meltdown.



But despite the incontrovertible harsh economic conditions amidst corruption allegations (Bus branding, Brazil World Cup, SADA, SUBA, GYEEDA, SSNIT, NCA, Ford Expedition Vehicle, amongst others), which led to his 2016 humiliating election defeat, Ex-President Mahama can still muster the courage to stage a comeback. Why?



Why wouldn’t discerning Ghanaians dread and emit grave concerns over the return of a former president who has more alleged bribery and corruption scandals hanging around his neck than any other president in the history of Ghanaian politics?



Truth be told though, no true nationalist will ever shrill and thrill over the return of a former president who has serious questions to answer over the puzzling corruption scandals such as the STX housing deal, the Brazilian aircrafts, the Ford Expedition Vehicle and the Armajaro saga.



Take, for instance, a few years ago, we read that four courageous Ghanaians had petitioned the then Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to probe into the alleged E.O. Group’s $13 million corporate social responsibility fund towards the development of the Western Region which the petitioners claimed to have been diverted by Ex-President Mahama (See: ‘Mahama diverted $13m E.O. Group money; probe him – Four citizens petition Amidu’-todaygh.com/ghanaweb.com, 18/06/2018).



To be quite honest, we cannot fault the patriotic Ghanaians for dreading the return of a former President who can boldly accept a furtive gift of a brand new Ford Expedition vehicle worth over $100,000 from a Burkinabe Contractor called Djibril Kanazoe.



If you may remember, the Europe’s aerospace multinational Airbus shocking news of deliberately paying huge bribes to a few countries including Ghana in order to secure contracts during Mills/Mahama administration between 2009 and 2015, prompted President Akufo-Addo to instruct the outgone Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu to probe into the grave corruption scandal.

And, following an investigation into the apparent damning scandal, the Office of the Special Prosecutor finally concluded that the said Government Official 1 in the Airbus bribery scandal happens to be the former president and the 2020 flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama.



The report, however, concluded that since we are in the election period and the said protagonist is a presidential candidate, the Office of the Special Prosecutor is not in a position to take any immediate action. How bizarre?



If you may also recollect, somewhere last year, we were greeted by yet another damning news of corruption scandal in the erstwhile Mahama administration, on that occasion, it was alleged oil money of GH40.5 million secret transfers to the presidency, via the then Chief of Staff (See: ‘Group explains why Amidu must probe Mahama, Debrah in GH¢40.5m BOST payment’; myjoyonline.com/ghanaweb.com, 19/09/2018).



It beggars belief that despite the wanton corruption and the crass incompetence exhibited by the erstwhile Mahama administration which brought about massive economic collapse, the NDC faithful could still muster the courage to chastise Akufo-Addo and clamour inexorably for the return of former President Mahama.



Given the unpardonable rot in the Mahama’s administration, some of us cannot help but to laugh off the NDC’s faithful’s renewed zeal to return to power so soon.



That being said, the critics cannot be entirely correct for claiming that President Akufo-Addo has deliberately worsened the plight of Ghanaians since assuming power on 7th January 2017.



The fact however remains that Ghana under the erstwhile NDC administration experienced massive economic downslide which regrettably brought to pass harsh socio-economic standards of living.



Given the circumstances, it will be difficult for any government to reverse such mess within a shortest possible time.



So, it is somewhat unfair and unreasonable to see the brassbound NDC faithful, who are currently enjoying uninterrupted electricity, reductions in electricity tariffs, low inflation, tax reductions (including import taxes), favourable economic growth, gargantuan savings on free SHS, amongst others gathering the courage to censure the NPP administration.



It is, indeed, extremely baffling to keep hearing such ridiculous misconceptions from the NDC apologists, many of whom only follow narrow party coloration, devoid of patriotism and solicitude.



Whatever the case, one has to contain his/her emotional intelligence, show unconditional deference and composure, for after all, sycophancy, partisanship and lack of patriotism have been our greatest nemesis.

Given the unfortunate circumstances, we can logically conclude that vague apprehension of patriotism exists in the minds of many Ghanaians, who prefer hero worshipping to defending the national interests.



Thus, some of our leaders, having first-hand knowledge of our hero worshipping gimmicks, tend to take us for granted and continue to provide us with mediocre leadership and services.



But despite the huge economic mess left by the outgone NDC administration, the Akufo-Addo’s government, before the deadly coronavirus, raised Ghana’s economic growth from a disappointing 3.4% in December 2016 to a favourable 8.6%. And the double digit inflation (15.8 in December 2016) was reduced drastically to around 7.5%.



It must, however, be emphasised that no economist can undo the huge economic mess created by the Mahama government within a short space of time.



So, it is quite unfair for the NDC loyalists to expect Akufo-Addo’s government to conjure magic and fix the mess so soon when the NDC administration paid GH800 million dubious judgment debt, including the GH51.2 million to Woyome, $35 million to the Waterville and $375,000 to the Isofoton which resulted in the drastic reduction of capital expenditure.



A couple of years ago, I thought I was dreaming when I chanced on the unfortunate news about the misappropriation of $175 million loan facility secured in 2012 which was meant to provide seven district hospitals.



But I was not. I was wide awake. The Mahama government indeed misapplied the loan facility on the blind side of Ghanaians.



Given the regrettable incidents, why must the brassbound NDC supporters expect Akufo-Addo’s government to use a few years to fix the 8 years of massive mess left by the erstwhile NDC administration when the same people surreptitiously diverted $6 million of a government loan facility of $175 million meant to provide seven district hospitals into researching the then governing NDC’s chances of winning the 2016 general elections?



Shockingly, the surreptitious research was alleged to have carried out by the United Kingdom based SCL Social, the mother company of Cambridge Analytica.



According to the report, although SCL Social was given $6 million to carry out a nationwide survey to provide appropriate data for the proper planning of the healthcare needs of Ghana, the NDC government led by Ex-President Mahama, regrettably, deemed it fit to divert the loan facility for their internal research at the expense of the sick and infirm Ghanaians. How insensitive could they be?



Interestingly, the contractors, SCL Social, admitted: “The work consists of two discrete political and public health elements. The political element is testing the attitudes and perceptions of the population towards contemporary issues faced in Ghana and public confidence in the capacity and competence of the current administration to implement appropriate timely solutions. As well as the current level of satisfaction regarding the performance of the NDC at district, regional and national level is also tested and the research incorporates how this may translate into future electoral success.”

In the grand scheme of things, if we do the arithmetic of the $175 million loan facility which was supposed to provide seven district hospitals, each hospital should have cost us $25 million.



Nevertheless, credible sources have it that out of the seven district hospitals, only the one in Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region received the full funding and was thus completed successfully.



The overarching question then is: where is the rest of the $175 million loan facility?



How can we advance as a nation when some conspiratorial plotters keep hiding behind party coloration, devoid of patriotism and rapaciously squandering our scarce resources to the detriment of the poor and disadvantage Ghanaians?



You may believe it or not, but the fact remains that since the birth of Ghana’s Fourth Republic (from 1993 to present), the nation has regrettably lost billions of dollars meant for developmental projects through unbridled sleazes and corruption.



The all-important question then is: if the rampant bribery and corruption, the stashing of national funds by some greedy opportunists , the misappropriation of resources and the crude embezzlement of funds meant for developmental projects by some public officials do not warrant criminal charges, then where are we heading as a nation?



You may agree to disagree, there is admissible evidence of gargantuan bribery and corruption cases, including monies which were given to parasitic creatures who did not render any services towards the national development. Woyome and Akua Donkor come to mind.



A large portion of Ghana’s scarce resources, regrettably, went down the drain due to the mismanagement and the wanton sleazes and corruption perpetrated by the officials of the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Take, for example, a few years ago, a competent court of jurisdiction convicted two of the numerous corruption suspects in the erstwhile NDC administration and sentenced them to six and twelve years respectively.



As if that was not enough, more recently a competent court of jurisdiction convicted and sentence two former NDC appointees of the National Communication Authority(NCA) under Mahama’s administration to prison for malfeasance.



In fact, I share in the sentiments of the concerned Ghanaians, who have been maintaining all along that the sins of the two convicts are meagre in comparison with the other scandalous corruption cases which took place in the erstwhile Mahama administration.

In a related development, on 14th March 2018, the State filed a case of causing financial loss against the former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD and the CEO of Zeera Group of Companies and Agricult Ghana Limited, who have been accused of embezzling over GH260 million under the watch of former President Mahama.



But in spite of the admissible evidence of Mahama’s government’s unbridled corruption and incompetence, the loyalists NDC supporters would want discerning Ghanaians into believe that the erstwhile NDC government provided exceptional governance.



The good people of Ghana, regrettably, will attest to wanton corruption, incompetence and frequent abuse of power in the erstwhile NDC government.



Take, for instance, but for the Honourable Agyapong’s whistling blowing prowess, former President Mahama’s sibling, Ibrahim Mahama, would have evaded import taxes in the tune of GH12 million. How pathetic?



Delightfully, however, the EOCO ordered Ibrahim Mahama to pay the GH12 million as all his previous 44 cheques were dishonoured by the respective banks. How bizarre?



As if that was not enough, the Mahama administration revoltingly sanctioned a 30 year bauxite mining lease of around 58% to Ibrahim Mahama and his partners on 29th December 2016, just a little over one week for his brother’s government to exit power. How pathetic?



We should, however, rest assured that Ghana is heading towards the right direction under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



K. Badu, UK.



k.badu2011@gmail.com