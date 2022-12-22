Mahama fulfilled Mills' Kotokuraba Market dream

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

History has it that "Oguaa," the local name for Cape Coast which means "market" in English, got its name because the town was popular in the sale of fish, crabs, salt, and other commodities.

The Mills/Mahama Government secured a Chinese Government concessional loan to redevelop the old Kotokuraba Market into a modern market complex and the old market was pulled down in 2014 for the rehabilitation exercise after the traders had been relocated.



The new market complex, which comprises shops, supermarkets, office blocks, two banks, a school, and a clinic, was completed and officially opened by President John Dramani Mahama on November 29, 2016, where he assured residents of the region that the initial traders at the market will have shops allotted to them.



The market comes with several other facilities, including a park for over 200 cars, surface and overhead water tanks; a solar system for emergency lighting, and a generator set. In addition, the market has a fire hydrant, a public address system, and CCTV cameras for security purposes.



In his address, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, applauded President Mahama for completing the project.



"It is a good thing that has happened in Oguaa. About four years ago this place was disorganised. The late President John Atta Mills saw the importance to develop the market. We thank you (President Mahama) and your team for the good work you have done," he said.

Like the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, most Ghanaians are happy with the immense development projects of President Mahama across the country and want him back as president. The NDC has a role to play in this.



