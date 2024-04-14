Mahama inspires his critics

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Folks, if there is something I thirst for; if there is something I so much desire and cherish: it is excellence! My love for H.E. John Dramani Mahama can never be out of toadyism, but purely out of his terrific qualities. Even those who loathe him know this.

H.E. John Dramani Mahama has been making some impressive inroads on the political front, and this was what one of his avowed fault-finders said about him:



“I was one of those who made the system hot for you when in office through my articles and criticism on radio and on online blogs.”



He continued, “Before I touch on my main issue, let me commend you for your excellent performances in your interaction with Ghanaians. In one particular instance, you made the audience as the winners and positioned yourself as one of your audience. Comments about the interactions suggest that you inspired and motivated your audience.



"You did not take off like an express train with no stop. You invited people’s reactions by taking small pauses during your speech and also allowed your guests to ask you critical and uncomfortable questions. You used your hand gestures beautifully to convey your point and used tone variation to perfection. Ghanaians need more of this wonderful engagement moving forward.”



For the benefit of those who could not listen to the particular engagement JDM's critic was talking about, these are some salient points of his address:



1. I will provide the quality leadership Ghanaians are yearning for.

2. I will abolish the 50% increase in CST and ensure massive job creation within the ICT and Telecommunications sector.



3. We will scrap the dreaded double-track system, and return to our track record of massive infrastructure development across sectors.



4. Vocational and Technical Education will be FREE.



5. We will cancel the licensure examination for teachers.



6. We will dualise the Accra-Kumasi, the Accra-Cape Coast and Accra-Aflao roads.



7. The Eastern Corridor road will be given priority because it is a major corridor, which will facilitate movement of goods and services across many regions.

8. I commit to a peaceful and ideas-based campaign; devoid of insults.



9. I will increase the amount of money given to tertiary students by government as loans, and also pay it as a monthly stipend to students.



10. I will reduce the size of ministers, reduce the size of ministries and also reduce the expenditure that Ghanaians spend on the office of the President.



11. We will deal more with the issue of corruption in terms of strengthening the institutions that deal with corruption.



The state of Ghana’s economy has left many people brokenhearted, but Mahama is going to wash the tears in our eyes very soon, specifically from January 2025.