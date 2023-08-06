Mahama is not rich

Former President John Dramani Mahama

But for God allowing Akufo-Addo/Bawumia and the NPP to come to power, the people of Ghana would not have appreciated much of what H.E. John Dramani Mahama sacrificed for Ghana when he was the president of the Republic.

He never condoned wrongdoing and did everything possible to protect the public purse of Ghana. And I can say for a fact that most of his appointees are not fabulously rich and many are struggling financially. Even though few intrepid appointees may have escaped the watchful eyes of the young man from Bole, and possibly enriched themselves, many could not.



That is not to say that some did not genuinely make money. I know a few whose businesses were doing extremely well before they went into politics.



President Mahama himself led by example, and what many people do not know is that he himself is not rich as alleged by Yaanom that he has chains of hotels in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and owns ships in Tokyo, Japan which I believe are false.



And I will explain



President John Mahama has been standing on the rooftops screaming and throwing the challenge to Akufo-Addo and his government since he left office in January 2017, that they could go ahead and take over those alleged properties, and even revealed all the banks where he has accounts, but unfortunately, there has been no show close to seven years now!

JDM is indeed incorruptible, solid, intelligent, affable, and a terrific leader. He has written his name indelibly on the page of the history of the great. I will forever remain a fiery critic of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia. Unless they apologize to JDM for the incompetence and corruption remarks.



Hindsight is telling us that H.E. John Dramani Mahama is one of the best presidents Ghana has ever had and the greatest protector of the nation's public purse.



This is the reason why he must be assisted to win the 2024 presidential polls with an overwhelming majority of seats in Parliament.



Don't worry, be happy. He is coming! All that he needs from you is unflinching support.