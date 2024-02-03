Mahama is the best person to uphold the interest of Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama

Leadership is all about relationships - growing trust, building teams, and utilising excellent interpersonal skills. Leaders pay a high price for ignoring the important process of building healthy relationships.

History is littered with catastrophic consequences of choosing a bad leader, and such poor judgments have had a serious negative impact on the destinies of some nations, ruining them beyond recovery.



Like a foundation for any well-constructed house, good management is the core foundation for leadership effectiveness, and this is an area Yaanom has woefully failed.



The mistake of choosing Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has sent this nation back many years. And we cannot repeat the same mistake on December 7, this year.



Unfortunately, the "Wisemen" of the land who are expected to let their opinions heard about the current state of affairs in the country have lost their voices. God have mercenaries! Eiiii, sorry, God have mercy!

Apart from the huge inroads H.E. John Dramani Mahama made towards the development of Ghana, what many people do not know is his role as head of the economic management team when he was Vice President of the Republic. Below is the evidence:



Total public debt as of the end of 2012 was GHS 35.1 billion, the debt to GDP ratio was 48.4%, the highest growth was 14.4%, inflation was at single digit for 33 months, the exchange rate was 2 Cedis to a dollar and many other positive indicators.



Readers are the best judges to determine who did well as head of the economic management team; Mahama or Bawumia?